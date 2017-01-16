Man sentenced to prison after car stereos stolen in Great Yarmouth

A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to committing a string of thefts from motor vehicles.

Edgaris Draugelis, of no fixed abode, was handed the sentence following an investigation by the Great Yarmouth District Crime Unit.

The most recent incident happened on Friday, January 6 where a white Transit van had its quarter light window smashed and the car stereo stolen from within.

Following a Crime Scene Investigation Draugelis was identified as a potential suspect and arrested on Thursday, January 12. He was charged later the same day and put in front of Norwich Magistrates Court on January 13.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks behind bars and ordered to pay £335 in compensation.