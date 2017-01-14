Search

Man who jumped into the River Yare charged by police

14 January, 2017 - 12:18
Great Yarmouth waiting for the storm surge. Photo by Tim Lindon

Tim Lindon

A 43-year-old man has been charged for public order offences after jumping into the river in Great Yarmouth.

The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Officers were alerted to a man acting dangerously next to the River Yare near Haven Bridge at approximately 9.10pm on Friday. When asked to move away from the water for his own safety, the man jumped in.

He was recovered from the water immediately and arrested.

Police have since charged Stephen Wood, of St George’s Road in Great Yarmouth with causing harrassment, alarm or distress and obstruction of a police constable in the execution of their duty.

An eyewitness said: “I saw a female officer grab the man as the tide started to take him down the river. Her actions ultimately saved that man’s life.”

Wood has been bailed and is due to appear before Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 25.

