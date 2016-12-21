Man who took machete to the pub wanted to intimidate after argument

Graham Long received a six week jail sentence suspended for two years

A man who went home from the pub to collect a machete wanted to intimidate after an argument, a court heard this week.

Graham Long, of Priory Mews, Great Yarmouth, was at the Feathers off the Market Place on December 4, when he got into a dispute with another man after comforting an upset woman outside.

After the argument, Long walked home to collect a gardening machete, described as being between 12-18ins in length, returning to the pub with intention of intimidating the other man.

Appearing in Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Long pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Josephine Jones, prosecuting, said that in interview Long said he “did not like bullies and thought if he showed his machete it would scare him”.

The mitigating solicitor told magistrates that Long did not brandish the weapon, only concealing it in the lapel of his jacket before it was confiscated by staff at the pub.

She added the incident was “out of character” for Long,

The 54-year-old was given a six-week jail sentence, suspended for two years.

Chairman of the bench Darren Gilkes told him: “This will hang over your head for two years to reflect the seriousness the offence has.”

He was also ordered to pay £185, which included a £45 victim surcharge.