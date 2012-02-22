Search

Advanced search

Man who was part of “professional” shoplifting gang jailed

11:57 24 February 2017

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

Great Yarmouth shoplifter who was part of a “professional gang” jailed

Comment

A member of a “professional” shoplifting gang, who stole items worth hundreds of pounds from a Great Yarmouth supermarket, has been jailed and could face deportation.

Alexandru Letu, 21, was one of a gang of four, who stole high value alcohol from Sainsbury’s worth more than £1,100, and then returned eight days later and tried to steal another trolley load of drinks worth £1,122, Norwich Crown Court heard.

John Farmer, prosecuting, said Letu was caught after a sharp-eyed security officer recognised Letu when he returned to the store with the gang.

Mr Farmer said it was a “professional” operation and said: “He was part of a four man team. This is as organised and sophisticated as it gets.”

The court heard Letu, failed to turn up for his court appearance in February, last year, and went on the run, but was arrested seven months later and was found to have been working on building sites in London.

The court heard Letu was also in breach of a 18-week suspended sentence for burglary and had also in the past received a caution for shoplifting more than £500 worth of goods from Lidl.

Letu, of Ilford, Essex, who was helped by a Romanian interpreter in court, pleaded guilty to the shop thefts in January, last year.

Jailing him for 14 months and two weeks, Judge Stephen Holt said: “This was a professional operation which you were part of.” He said it was not for the court to recommend his deportation, but up to other authorities whether he was deported or not.

John Morgans, for Letu, said he came to the country from Romania to work, but at the time of the offences had got into bad company: “He was influenced by others.”

He said Letu spoke good English and while on the run had got work in London.

“He is genuinely ashamed of what he has done.”

Mr Morgans said: “He’s been down in London, working in the building trade.”

He said that Letu’s plan on his release was to return to work and follow a life away from crime.

Other News

Popular breakfast presenter Rob Chandler to return to Radio Norwich and expand show to North Norfolk Radio and The Beach

37 minutes ago Geraldine Scott

Popular radio presenter Rob Chandler will return to the airwaves, after loyal listeners were left disappointed when he left Radio Norwich earlier this year.

Man who was part of “professional” shoplifting gang jailed

11:57 Christine Cunningham

Great Yarmouth shoplifter who was part of a “professional gang” jailed

Norfolk musician Mullally to play Reading and Leeds Fest 2017

11:35 Courtney Pochin

A musician from Norfolk is set to play two of the biggest UK festivals of the year.

‘Business as usual’ at The Tacons farm shop after Storm Doris fells tree into stable

12:47 Chris Hill

A Norfolk farm shop has reassured its customers that it is still open for business after a tree fell into a neighbouring building during Thursday’s high winds.

Most Read

Damage assessed as Storm Doris passes through

Yesterday, 13:54 George Ryan

Storm Doris brought disruption to the Great Yarmouth and Waveney areas, with trees ripped up, fences blown down, and traffic lights out of action.

Read more
Met Office

Police search for wanted man

Tue, 14:41 George Ryan

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man who is wanted.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Ralph Lauren T-shirt stolen from TK Maxx in Great Yarmouth

Wed, 13:04 David Hannant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a designer t-shirt was stolen from a clothes store in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Gorleston family banned from keeping animals for 10 years after leaving their dog to die

Wednesday, February 22, 2012

A GORLESTON family who left its dog to die beside a grave which it dug for it has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

Read more

Spate of dead seals washed up on Norfolk coast continues

Mon, 11:57 Louisa Baldwin

Fresh sightings of dead seals and porpoises on Happisburgh and Great Yarmouth beaches have raised concern over what could be lurking off the Norfolk coast.

Read more

Most Commented

Disqualified drink driver charged after 15-minute Ludham car chase

10:45 Emily Hewett

A 33-year-old man has been charged following a pursuit in North Norfolk last month.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter