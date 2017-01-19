Man with “multiple” stab wounds treated in Great Yarmouth

A man is receiving treatment in hospital for “multiple wounds” after a suspected stabbing in Great Yarmouth.

A forensic van outside a home in Trinity Place, near the scene of a stabbing in Great Yarmouth near Camden Road. Photo: George Ryan A forensic van outside a home in Trinity Place, near the scene of a stabbing in Great Yarmouth near Camden Road. Photo: George Ryan

Earlier in the afternoon, several police units were sent to the scene near Camden Road and Blackfriars Road in the south of the town.

The East of England Ambulance Service received a call at 1.47pm to reports of an incident.

The ambulance team treated a male patient for multiple wounds.

They sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer and he was taken by ambulance to the James Paget Hospital.

A forensic van was parked outside of a home in Trinity Place still at about 4.30pm.

A police spokesman said they will release more information in the morning.