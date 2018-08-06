Maritime Festival returns to Great Yarmouth for a fun-packed weekend
PUBLISHED: 10:38 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:38 31 August 2018
(C) JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY
Around 30,000 people are expected to flock to the 19th annual Maritime Festival next weekend with its salty mix of family fun.
There will be ships to board and see close-up, shanty music, and the smell of herring sizzling on the barbecue – as well as street theatre, children’s activities, exhibitions and demonstrations.
This year there is a special focus on two centenaries - the impact on Great Yarmouth of the First World War, 100 years after it ended and the Suffragette movement.
The event is staged by the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area (GYTABIA) as part of its drive to attract visitors and spending to the area. It is run by a dedicated team of volunteers.
Festival chairman, Aileen Mobbs, said: “Great Yarmouth has links with the sea, shipping and fishing going back centuries but is still a busy port today. Our festival enables visitors to get up close and personal to our proud heritage as well as seeing modern vessels and learning about the coastal environment we all enjoy.”
GYTABIA chairman, Gareth Brown, said: “The Maritime Festival is one of the highlights of the year with its terrific atmosphere. It shows that Great Yarmouth has much more to offer above its popular seaside holiday attractions.”
The action takes place on the South Quay from 10am to 6pm on Saturday 8 September and 10am to 5pm on Sunday 9 September.
Entry is free, but a donation of £2 per person is requested top help fund the event.
This year’s ships include:
George Stephenson - a new steam ship built using recycled or salvaged materials.
Triton - the world’s largest motor-powered trimaran research vessel from Gardline
MTB102 – historic motor torpedo boat
Bernisse – 1953 Belgian minesweeper, originally called Spa
Lydia Eva - the herring drifter now a floating museum featuring local fishing heritage
Find out more about the festival at www.maritime-festival.co.uk