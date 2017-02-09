Meet our region’s new four-legged police recruits

Norfolk police have two new recruits - Harry and Nero Photo: Mustard TV Mustard TV

Norfolk and Suffolk’s long arm of the ‘paw’ has added two new members to the ranks.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PC Mark Cushing with new police recruit, Nero. Photo: Norfolk Police PC Mark Cushing with new police recruit, Nero. Photo: Norfolk Police

Police dogs Nero and Harry have been recruited from the West Midlands Police puppy breeding programme.

The pair have been settling in with their new handlers, PC Mark Cushing and PC David Carter in Acle.

At the end of February, the canine cops will be put through intensive training and testing, including obedience and agility work, searching fields and buildings and tracking.

If successful both German Shepherds should be operational by May.

PC David Carter with new police recruit Harry. Photo: Norfolk Police PC David Carter with new police recruit Harry. Photo: Norfolk Police

PC Mark Cushing said: “The dog section plays a pivotal role in catching criminals and keeping people safe; I think it’s one of the best jobs in the police and I’m pleased to be part of the team.”

PC David Carter added: “Harry has settled in well; he shows some promising characteristics so I’m confident he will take the training in his stride.”