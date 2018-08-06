Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fishmen will ‘absolutely’ get back full control of British waters - Michael Gove

PUBLISHED: 18:45 07 September 2018

Michael Gove MP visits Gazeley Water Treatment Works. He is pictured with Anglian Water CEO Peter Simpson Picture: MATTHEW POWER PHOTOGRAPHY

Michael Gove MP visits Gazeley Water Treatment Works. He is pictured with Anglian Water CEO Peter Simpson Picture: MATTHEW POWER PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

The Minister for the Environment, Michael Gove, has insisted fishermen will get full control of British waters following Brexit.

Michael Gove on the Gazeley visit Picture: MATTHEW POWER PHOTOGRAPHYMichael Gove on the Gazeley visit Picture: MATTHEW POWER PHOTOGRAPHY

The Secretary of State was speaking in an interview with this newspaper during a visit to Gazeley Water Treatment Works, near Newmarket, today.

The Government has promised the UK will take charge of its waters and the ability to set its own quotas for UK-based vessels, but some fishermen are concerned concessions will be made in the Brexit negotiations.

When asked whether there would be full control, Mr Gove said: “Yes, absolutely, one of the things that taking back control of our waters will mean when we leave the European Union, is that coastal communities that have relied on fishing in the past will have the opportunity to regenerate and grow again.

“So for people in Lowestoft and beyond who have an understandable commitment to fishing and want to see a chance for the industry to recover then leaving the European Union provides a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Michael Gove learns about Anglian Water's leak detection and location technology Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIMichael Gove learns about Anglian Water's leak detection and location technology Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Mr Gove was visiting the Anglian Water site yesterday to learn more about the company’s innovative approach to reducing leaks and how it is investing to tackle challenges like climate change. During this summer’s drought there were no hosepipe bans in the region.

Mr Gove said: “Anglian Water, whom I have been visiting today, have been taking steps over the last few years in order to up their game.

“I think we all recognise that when water was privatised initially some mistakes were made, but this Government is making sure we have the right priorities and Anglian is a company that understands that.

“And as a result we are seeing additional investment to make sure that we stop the leaks which are so frustrating, environmentally wasteful and also bad for consumers.

Peter Simpson, CEO of Anglian Water Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIPeter Simpson, CEO of Anglian Water Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

“Anglian’s performance is at the top of the league in the UK. Of course, so it should, because this is the driest region we need to go that extra mile.”

During his visit Mr Gove was shown technology to listen for leaks, locate them - including using drones - and to repair them efficiently.

Peter Simpson, chief executive of Anglian Water, said: “We as a company have the lowest level of leakage of any UK company.”

Earlier this week, Anglian Water announced a record £6.5 billion investment programme.

This five-year-business plan includes reducing leakage by a further 22%, with an investment of £240 million that would make Anglian Water a world leader in leakage.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Uninsured car driver arrested after knife found in side door pocket

17:15 Anthony Carroll
The lock knife that was seized Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver has been arrested after being found driving an uninsured car in Great Yarmouth which contained a lock knife.

Residents concerned by ongoing beach repairs in Scratby

16:48 Joseph Norton
Scratby beach under repair following the Beast from the East storm earlier this year. Picture: Liz Coates

Residents in Scratby are growing increasingly concerned with the beach repairs which are ongoing following the destruction caused by the Beast from the East.

Nurse who witnessed horror of concentration camp dies at age of 105

16:22 Anthony Carroll
Mada Clare seen when she was 103 Picture: Ruth Leach

A military nurse who treated survivors from a concentration camp and served across Europe in the Second World War has died at the age of 105.

Reader letter: Something needs to be done about ex-Pontins site before it’s too late

16:04 Andrew Fitchett
An aerial photo of the former Pontins site at Hemsby, captured with a DJI drone, as fire crews deal with the blaze. Picture: Simon Carter

Regarding the comments made by P Turner about Pontins old site: If they lived here they would know the site is so derelict it is beyond repair and totally unsafe.

Most Read

Man who was removed from hospital by court order dies back on ward while on hunger strike

Yesterday, 15:42 Geraldine Scott
Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

A man who was evicted from an East Anglian hospital by court order after more than two years has died while on hunger strike back in a hospital bed.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

Tue, 08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Mon, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture: PA.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Sunday, September 2, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy