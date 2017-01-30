Search

Advanced search

Millions of people insipred by Gorleston nurse’s sign language campaign

30 January, 2017 - 11:54
Learning disability and autism nurse Rebecca Crossley

Learning disability and autism nurse Rebecca Crossley

Archant

A campaign to raise awareness of sign language which started at the James Paget University Hospital has reached millions of people around the globe – thanks to social media.

1 Comments

Learning disability and autism nurse Rebecca Crossley and Matt Perryman, a third-year student learning disability nurse with the University of East Anglia, launched the #getthenationsigning campaign on Twitter last October.

They posted a video of the James Paget-based nurse using sign language to spell out “hello, my name is Rebecca.”

Now, just over three months later, the campaign has generated more than 18 million impressions and resulted in people from America to Australia posting videos of themselves supporting the campaign by signing their names.

Rebecca, who has been at the hospital for five years, said: “The response has been amazing.

“Initially, I thought it might get some followers in the hospital and other local NHS organisations – but it soon took off – and suddenly not just the nation but the world started signing.”

The campaign encourages people to use a commonly-used form of sign language to promote inclusive communication called Makaton and aims to make people think about how they communicate with others around them.

Makaton is the UK’s leading language programme for adults and children with learning or communication difficulties. Its symbols are widely used in public buildings such as schools, hospitals, courts and libraries, to help people find their way around.

Rebecca said: “It’s easy to assume that verbal communication is everyone’s preferred method of communicating.

“But for people with disabilities, such as hearing impairments, that may not be the case.

“By getting more people to learn the basics of signing, it can help ensure that we are more inclusive in the way we communicate. My hope is that one day it might form part of the national curriculum so that young children can learn to sign in their first year at school.”

The campaign has received support from the players at Norwich City Football Club – while nationally, it has been picked up by supermarket giant Asda.

#getthenationsigning was inspired by the #hellomynameis campaign, launched by the late Kate Granger to encourage healthcare staff to introduce themselves to patients.

Keywords: University of East Anglia James Paget University Hospital NHS Twitter United Kingdom Australia America

1 comment

  • Well very admirable. But if this lady had looked closer she would have seen that none of the James Paget departments have visual call signs for those waiting for appointments-not even audiology. For example, in the bear pit of the blood test waiting room the deaf or hard of hearing find it impossible spot their name being called without third party assistance. Assisting signing deaf people is admirable, but the reality is that far more of the population are post oral deafened or HOH and are often lip readers, live in the oral world with non signing people, do not sign and do not want to be obliged to learn the equivalent of a foreign language in order to communicate. They struggle because staff are not trained to look at their patients when they speak to them, to enunciate clearly or have unfamiliar accents. Unlike the mobility challenged, their needs are sometimes overlooked, quite possibly because in the minds of many, post oral hearing loss is associated with old age, yet it can affect us all at any age via disease, antibiotic allergy, accidents etc.. Unless a signer is fully competent their skill is of limited use, but institution wide measures could be introduced which would help far more than just the signing hearing impaired.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    FlintinChalk

    Monday, January 30, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Gallery: Family and friends come together to celebrate the life of Lowestoft mother-of-five Sarah Wright

Yesterday, 20:05 Simon Ward
Sarah Wright's coffin is carried to the Crematorium at Gorleston by horse drawn carriage as Sarah wished. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Her story touched a community and today more than a hundred people came together to celebrate the life of a mother-of-five who embarked on a fundraising campaign to support her family’s future.

Weight loss group coach given award after her members shed around 550 stone last year

Yesterday, 17:14 Geraldine Scott
Sandra Forder, who has been awarded Weight Watchers diamond coach status. Photo: Weight Watchers

A weight loss coach has been recognised for her outstanding service to Weight Watchers members.

Parkdean Resorts plans £7.5m investment in East Anglian holiday parks

Yesterday, 17:03 Bethany Whymark
Vauxhall Holiday Park, Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

The UK’s largest holiday park operator is planning major improvements at sites in Norfolk and Suffolk as part of a multi-million pound national investment.

Repairs to be carried out on Lingwood road

Yesterday, 16:23 George Ryan
Road works will be carried out

Workmen will be carrying out one day of carriageway repairs in Lingwood.

Most Read

Man arrested after hit and run

Yesterday, 12:25 George Ryan
The crash in St Peters Road, Great Yarmouth. Photo: Chey Holland

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a hit and run in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre

Pleasure Beach owner’s delight at major Great Yarmouth seaside development with £5m hotel

Yesterday, 14:48 Anthony Carroll
The Premier Inn planned for the seafront Collado Collins Architects

Ambitious plans to build a £5m Premier Inn hotel, Beefeater restaurant, a cinema and casino on Great Yarmouth’s seafront have been unveiled today.

Read more
Albert Jones

Person released from car after crash

Sunday, January 29, 2017 George Ryan
Police were called to the scene. Photo: Denise Bradley/Archant Library

Two fire crews have released a casualty from a vehicle after a crash in Great Yarmouth this evening (Sunday, January 29).

Read more
England Ambulance Service

Plans go on show for new hotel and casino

Yesterday, 10:22 Liz Coates
Pleasure Beach owner Albert Jones' proposed leisure complex called The Edge on wasteland next to the Pleasure Beach on South Denes. Casino, Bowling Alley, Cinema, Hotel, Bars and Restaurant. Picture: James Bass Copy: For: EDP News Eastern Daily Press © 2010 (01603) 772434

Plans to redevelop wasteland in Great Yarmouth and build a hotel, casino, and leisure development go on display this afternoon.

Read more
Albert Jones

Firm drafts in extra help for offshore windfarm jobs interviews

Yesterday, 10:27 Anne Edwards
3sun Group wind technician Dolphie Gray, who retrained from an oil and gas career four months ago and has been working on the Rampion offshore wind farm off Brighton, was on hand to give advice to hopeful new technicians.

More than 250 hopeful wind technicians were interviewed at a recruitment event in Great Yarmouth for over 100 new jobs at 3sun Group.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up