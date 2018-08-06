Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sobering moment as cruise ship passengers told about missing fishermen

PUBLISHED: 23:21 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 23:36 25 August 2018

The three men rescued from the liferaft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

The three men rescued from the liferaft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Someone aboard the cruise ship that rescued three fishermen off the Norfolk coast has tweeted about the sobering moment when it was revealed two other crewmen remain unaccounted for.

Alexandra Rosen is aboard the Pacific Princess, which came to the rescue of three men in a liferaft after it is said they launched a flare to draw the ship’s attention.

However it is believed that two other fishermen are missing.

Alexandra Rosen tweeted to say it was a sobering moment when the cruise ship’s captain revealed the two men were still at sea and unaccounted for.

Other people on the cruise ship, which was heading to Dover, have also tweeted images of the rescue of the three fishermen.

Passengers watch the rescue Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA WirePassengers watch the rescue Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Passenger Teena Dowd said the captain announced there was a life raft on the ship’s starboard side at around 6.30pm, and that within the hour the three men had been helped onto the boat.

Ms Dowd, who is on the vessel with her daughter, said concerned passengers lined the deck and clapped as the shaken men were helped out of their lifeboat.

The Canadian, who lives near Toronto, said: “We were on the very top deck, and people were just sort of holding their breath, everybody was anxious.

“Because we all at the time thought there was only three of them, and everybody clapped when they came on the ship.

The Pacific Princess Chris Ison/PA WireThe Pacific Princess Chris Ison/PA Wire

“But we didn’t know until a while later, when the captain announced that there was actually two more and we were still searching for them.”

Ms Dowd said the crew threw a rope out to the trio in the hexagonal life raft, before extending a ladder so they could climb up the side of the ship.

One of the men fell into the water as he attempted to climb the ladder and had to be pulled back into the raft before more sturdy stairs were put in place, she said.

She said: “Originally they didn’t think we were going to be able to rescue them, the captain announced we were just going to float next to them so they were blocked from the wind until the coastguard got here, but then they were able to get close enough that they were able to climb up our ship.”

The ship stayed in the area for around an hour before being released by the Coastguard and continuing to Dover.

Lifeboats from Gorleston and Caister were dispatched around 8pm after the cruise ship found the three men in a life raft in the North Sea.

It is understood that the search area is located roughly 20 miles off the Gorleston coast.

The coastguard say all the men are foreign nationals.

Related articles

Other News

Sobering moment as cruise ship passengers told about missing fishermen

Yesterday, 23:21 Anthony Carroll
The three men rescued from the liferaft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Someone aboard the cruise ship that rescued three fishermen off the Norfolk coast has tweeted about the sobering moment when it was revealed two other crewmen remain unaccounted for.

Major search operation under way for two missing fishermen off Norfolk coast

Yesterday, 22:46 Luke Powell
Lifeboats from Goleston and Caister were dispatched around 8pm after a cruise ship found three men in a life raft in the North Sea. PHOTO: RNLI

Helicopters and lifeboats are searching for two missing fishermen off the Gorleston coast this evening.

Missing Bradwell Man Andrew Watson has been found safe and well

Yesterday, 20:33 Anthony Carroll
Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found Picture: Joanne King

Missing Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found, police have confirmed this evening.

Video: People are giving their say on £121m third crossing plan

Yesterday, 17:41 Anthony Carroll
Great Yarmouth third crossing video still, option 2. Photo: Norfolk County Council

The first in a series of public consultation events over the proposed £121m third river crossing for Great Yarmouth has been held in the town.

Most Read

Missing Bradwell Man Andrew Watson has been found safe and well

Yesterday, 20:33 Anthony Carroll
Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found Picture: Joanne King

Missing Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found, police have confirmed this evening.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Splashpad closed due to re-chlorination incident

Thu, 09:29 Anthony Carroll
Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

Gorleston’s splashpad was closed yesterday due to an incident with a user leading to it needing to be re-chlorinated.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Man stuffed injured baby seagull into bin as onlookers watched in “disbelief”

Tue, 13:32 Eleanor Pringle
The car park at St Francis Way. Picture: Archant

Witnesses have spoken of their “disbelief” as they watched a man kick a baby seagull across a Great Yarmouth car park, before stuffing the injured animal into a waste bin.

Read more

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Manager of Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 to fund gambling addiction, court hears

Wed, 17:17 Christine Cunningham
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A manager of a Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 from his employer after becoming addicted to gambling, a court heard.

Read more
Stephen Holt

Local Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy