More than 1,000 jobs on offer at fayre in Yarmouth

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2013

Jobseekers in Great Yarmouth are invited to a jobs fair.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jobseekers in Great Yarmouth are invited to a jobs fair.

Great Yarmouth Jobcentre Plus, in partnership with Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s Neighbourhoods that Work Project, will be holding the recruitment event in the Assembly Room.

More than 40 employers with over 1,000 jobs on offer will be coming to the event in the hope of finding people ready to take up employment opportunities with them.

Cllr Penny Carpenter, chairman of the council’s housing and neighbourhoods committee, said: “We are really pleased to be able to host this jobs fair in partnership with Jobcentre Plus, where local people can come and meet employers who have real jobs on offer.

“I hope to see lots of people on the day.

The event is scheduled to take place at Great Yarmouth Town Hall on Tuesday, January 24, from noon until 3pm.