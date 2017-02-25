More than 700 homes across the region are still without power nearly 48 hours since Storm Doris peaked

Storm Doris has damaged part of the Gorleston Baptist Church roof. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

More than 750 homes are still without power nearly 48 hours after the peak of Storm Doris.

Storm Doris caused havoc across the region, with trees blowing over and many power lines damaged - leaving homes without power. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Storm Doris caused havoc across the region, with trees blowing over and many power lines damaged - leaving homes without power. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Statistics released by UK Power Networks today show the supplies of 231,900 customers were interrupted when Storm Doris struck on Thursday, with the peak time for damage being around 6pm.

But 96pc of supplies were restored by the following morning, with “all but a few isolated cases” fixed by today and engineers undertaking nearly four weeks worth of work in one day.

The network received 31,000 calls from customers - eight times the average daily call volume - and made 24,000 proactive outbound calls to update people about their supply.

And the storm was dubbed as “the worst storm across our network this winter”, with 80mph winds and 600 damaged sites across the east and south east of England.

High winds from storm Doris on Gorleston beach. PHOTO: Nick Butcher High winds from storm Doris on Gorleston beach. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

As the clear up continues, it was found Norfolk and Suffolk experienced the most extensive damage in East Anglia.

Earlier today, a UK Power Netowkrs spokesman said: “We are back to business as usual today. If you are without power but haven’t let us know, please call on 105.

“Customers who were still without power last night were contacted by customer services and vulnerable customers were offered additional assistance including hot food and overnight accommodation as required.

“Using detailed forecasting to tract the path of the storm, extensive preparations were put in place to prepare, including additional resources in all roles to assist us with the restoration of supplies and keeping customers informed.”

People attempting to take cover as Storm Doris hits Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt People attempting to take cover as Storm Doris hits Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

The UK Power Networks website is displaying an interactive map showing details of all the power cuts.

Currently it says there are:

• An unconfirmed number of properties affected in the NR24 2 postcode area, near Holt, where an overhead electricity line has been damaged. This was reported on Thursday, at 3.35pm, and it is hoped power will return between 5.30pm - 6.30pm today.

• 13 properties affected in the NR11 8 area, in Cromer, where there has been a high voltage overhead electricity line fault. This was reported at 4.21pm on Thursday, and it is hoped power will return between 4.30pm - 5.30pm today.

• 105 properties affected in the NR11 8 area, in North Walsham, where power has had to be turned off so engineers can carry out emergency repairs. This was reported at 2.22pm today and it is not yet confirmed when power will be back on.

• 52 properties affected in the NR10 5, NR12 8, and NR28 9 areas, near Scottow, where a high voltage overhead electricity line fault has caused a power cut. This was reported at 4.11pm on Thursday and it is not yet confirmed when power will be back on.

• An unconfirmed number of properties in the NR12 9 area, near Sutton, where a fault has occurred on an underground electricity cable. This was reported at 7.06pm yesterday and it is not yet confirmed when power will be back on.

• 6 properties in the N12 7 area, near Hoveton, where UK Power Networks is investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which has caused a power cut. This was reported at 7.47pm on Thursday, and it is hoped power will be restored between 8.30pm - 9.30pm today.

• 56 properties affected in the NR15 1 area, near Bergh Apton, where a high voltage overhead electricity line fault has caused a power cut. This was reported at 1.37pm on Thursday, and it is hoped power will be restored between 5.30pm - 6.30pm today.

• An unconfirmed number of properties in the NR15 1 area, near Seething, where a fault has occurred on a piece of electrical equipment which controls the power homes. That was reported today, at 9.35am and it is not yet confirmed when power will be back on.

• 21 properties in the IP26 4 area, near Brandon, where a high voltage overhead electricity line fault has caused a power cut. This was reported at 12.33pm today, and it is hoped power will be restored between 4.30pm - 5.30pm today.

• 10 properties affected in the IP25 7, NR19 1, and NR19 2 areas, near Dereham, where a high voltage overhead electricity line fault has caused a power cut. This was reported at 12.53pm today, and it was hoped power would be restored between 2.30pm - 3.30pm today.

• 10 properties affected in the NR9 5 area, near Weston Longville, where a high voltage overhead electricity line fault has caused a power cut. This was reported at 12.37pm on Thursday, and it was hoped power would be restored between 3.30pm - 4.30pm today.

• 6 properties affected in the NR9 5 area, near Weston Longville, where an overhead electricity line has been damaged. This was reported at 1.19pm on Thursday and it is not yet confirmed when power will be restored.

• 15 properties in the NR12 7 area, near Horsford, where a high voltage overhead electricity line fault has caused a power cut. This was reported at 5.54am today, and it is not yet confirmed when power will be restored.

Storm Doris caused widespread chaos across Norfolk and Suffolk on Thursday - forcing the closure of certain schools and affecting transport services, with several reports of trees falling onto roads.