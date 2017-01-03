Search

Advanced search

Mother-of-three thought she was ‘going to die’ after her car ended up in a ditch near Halvergate

03 January, 2017 - 17:42
Emma Hondo had a lucky escape when her car crashed through barriers near Halvergate. Photo: Emma Hongo

Emma Hondo had a lucky escape when her car crashed through barriers near Halvergate. Photo: Emma Hongo

Emma Hongo

A mother has told of the terrifying moment she thought she was going to die, when her car to smash through a barrier and ended up in a rural ditch.

5 Comments

Domiciliary carer Emma Hondo, 36, was travelling between clients on Branch Road, near Halvergate, yesterday at around 8.25am.

The mother-of-three said as she approached the black and white chevrons warning of a sharp turn she tried to slow down but was not able to.

“I went to put my foot on my brake and nothing happened,” she said. “I crashed through the barrier and my car nose dived into the marsh.”

In shock, Ms Hondo had not realised her car was slowly filling with water.

“Luckily there was a man who heard and saw what had happened, I was in a state of shock and he asked me is there was water coming into the car, I hadn’t realised until he asked, I panicked because there was water rushing in.

“I literally thought I was going to die, the nearest house is a five minute walk and no one would have heard me scream.”

The man, whose name was Gary, encouraged Ms Hondo to climb out of the car through the boot.

“The water was freezing,” she said. “I would not have been able to climb out without Gary.”

Once Ms Hondo was out, Gary managed to flag down a car coming around the corner and they went to a nearby care home to call an ambulance.

“I dread to think what would have happened, there’s no way I would have got out without Gary,” she added.

Ms Hondo, who lives in Lingwood, was taken to James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, where she was treated for internal bruising.

She said she felt very lucky to not have been more hurt and is now resting at home, having been released from hospital yesterday afternoon.

But she wanted to warn people about the dangers of black ice, and that there are not always warnings put out.

“There were no warning signs, the first thing I said to Gary was that my brakes had not worked and he said there was black ice. It’s deadly.

“If there was a sign and I would have known I would have just swerved around it, but without a sign I didn’t know.”

Keywords: James Paget University Hospital

5 comments

  • That's why those enormous black and white stripes are there. In this post-truth world no one is capable of holding their hands up anymore and admitting they've behaved like a plonker or that an accident simply happened. There always has to be someone else to blame. Grow up, people.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Norfolk Broad

    Tuesday, January 3, 2017

  • unfortunately the government has no money to police the roads let alone pay for safety campaigns. i have been contacting my mp keith simpson since august 2015, i have got no where.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Son Na

    Tuesday, January 3, 2017

  • The sound of the tyres on the road should have given her a clue and the severe weather warning and the fact that after the gritters went out the showers continued on and off between clear skies. Maybe we need more public education shorts on TV, old style, to educate those who don't seem to have a clue about the hazards of everyday life, whether it is safe swimming or safe driving .

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    FlintinChalk

    Tuesday, January 3, 2017

  • " If there was a sign and I would have known I would have just swerved around it, but without a sign I didn’t know.” There was indeed a sign - ice - everywhere. One should always drive to the conditions, expecting the unexpected. Particularly on a morning when the temperature was around freezing.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Hereandthere

    Tuesday, January 3, 2017

  • Report says - The mother-of-three said as she approached the black and white chevrons warning of a sharp turn she tried to slow down but was not able to. ... ... Well Maybe she was going to fast... by her own admission...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Lionel

    Tuesday, January 3, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Mother-of-three thought she was ‘going to die’ after her car ended up in a ditch near Halvergate

17:42 Geraldine Scott
Emma Hondo had a lucky escape when her car crashed through barriers near Halvergate. Photo: Emma Hongo

A mother has told of the terrifying moment she thought she was going to die, when her car to smash through a barrier and ended up in a rural ditch.

From Yarmouth to Bangkok - bus still in use other side of the world

15:47 Kieran Lynch
First number 8 bus service once used in Great Yarmouth pictured in Bangkok

A bus once used in Great Yarmouth, is still going strong all the way across the world in Bangkok.

JD Wetherspoon’s insist they still have Gorleston pub in sights

13:14 Kieran Lynch
The former GT Motors site on the High Street in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

JD Wetherspoons insist they 100pc aim to open a pub in Gorleston.

Proud Donna has lost 13st in weight; half what she was!

16:27 Anne Edwards
Donna Gillians

A super slimmer is proving to be a winner at the losing game after shedding 13st after joining a slimming group in January 2014.

Most Read

Emergency services tackle Gorleston fire in early hours

08:16 Emma Knights
Picture: James Bass

Firefighters were called to an ‘outdoor storage structure’ in Shrublands Way, Gorleston, at around 00.30am.

Read more

Van and lorry crash in Bradwell

11:19 Kieran Lynch

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash between a van and a lorry in Bradwell this morning.

Read more

Local trades council ask for benefits reform

Yesterday, 10:44 George Ryan
View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

A group representing trade unions has called for a public meeting over the roll out of Universal Credit in the borough.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

JD Wetherspoon’s insist they still have Gorleston pub in sights

13:14 Kieran Lynch
The former GT Motors site on the High Street in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

JD Wetherspoons insist they 100pc aim to open a pub in Gorleston.

Read more

Dozens start 2017 in custody after a rowdy New Year’s Eve

Sunday, January 1, 2017 Lauren Cope
Police attend an incident where a man is pulled from the edge of the River Wensum - SOS Bus on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich on a Saturday night.

Dozens of people in Norfolk started 2017 behind bars, after a rowdy New Year’s Eve which left custody centres brimming and one officer with a fractured jaw.

Read more
Twitter

Most Commented

Government gives borough £650,000 to build homes

Yesterday, 17:10 George Ryan
Brandon Lewis MP outside his new constituency office in Church Plain, Great Yarmouth Picture: James Bass

Funds to tackle the problems of high second home ownership in Great Yarmouth have been handed to the borough council.

Read more
Great Yarmouth

Mother-of-three thought she was ‘going to die’ after her car ended up in a ditch near Halvergate

17:42 Geraldine Scott
Emma Hondo had a lucky escape when her car crashed through barriers near Halvergate. Photo: Emma Hongo

A mother has told of the terrifying moment she thought she was going to die, when her car to smash through a barrier and ended up in a rural ditch.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

JD Wetherspoon’s insist they still have Gorleston pub in sights

13:14 Kieran Lynch
The former GT Motors site on the High Street in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

JD Wetherspoons insist they 100pc aim to open a pub in Gorleston.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up