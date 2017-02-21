Search

Mother’s plea to reunite son with lost Puma

21 February, 2017 - 15:32
The missing toy Puma. Picture: Louise Tiller

The missing toy Puma. Picture: Louise Tiller

Louise Tiller

A mother has made a desperate plea to reunite her son with his beloved stuffed Puma toy.

Louise Tiller said: “My son went on a sleepover on Wednesday night taking his belongings in a Harry Potter shopping bag.

“He and friends left the bag by accident on the bus getting off at Brasenose Avenue. The friend’s sister caught up with the driver in Market Gates as they travelled back and he remembered them.”

The friend asked the driver about the bag and found the bag intact with pyjamas toothbrush but missing the Puma. The driver said he remembered a group of teenagers getting off the bus at Magdalen Arms with a Puma underarm.

Mrs Tiller said: “I have told my son that Puma had been asked on a special mission and bought a replacement but Noah is really upset as Puma was around at his birth so is a very special cat.”

If you can help then please email: Louisetiller@outlook.com

