MP praises Hopton drugs find woman and law enforcement agencies

10 February, 2017 - 18:13
Brandon Lewis MP is pleased £50m worth of cocaine will not hit the streets of this country

The MP for Great Yarmouth has praised the woman whose tip-off led to a major drugs find on the Norfolk coast.

Brandon Lewis, who also has governmental responsibility for the police, said the dog walker had provided a “great service to the community” after reporting what she believed to be fly-tipped rubbish on Hopton beach that turned out to be the major part of a £50m cocaine haul.

Mr Lewis also expressed his delight that the massive haul had not made it way onto the nation’s streets and was now in the hands of the National Crime Agency, which is leading the major investigation.

He said: “First of all the general message is that these drugs are not on the streets and can not be used in this country - that is a good thing for the country.

“Thank you to the person who alerted the authorities. It was a great service to the community. We rely on members of the public having the sense to contact the authorities or police if they suspect something is wrong.”

Mr Brandon praised the quick actions and ‘good work’ of the National Crime Agency, Border Force and Norfolk police in finding and removing all the washed up cocaine.

But he warned that all law enforcement agencies need to match the activities of criminals who are using new technology or more ingenious methods of committing crime.

He said: “Crime is continually changing, look at cyber crime and cyber fraud. They are looking for new ways of innovation to use to help them commit crime.

“The challenge we face is to keep working together to make sure these new methods are shut down.”

Keywords: Brandon Lewis Norfolk police

  • All joking aside ,which many observations are ,it could turn out for the better for great Yarmouth and area ,it should wake up the police and our local senior councillors as to what is really going on ,the police I accept have been parred to the bone with cut backs but maybe they should redeploy what resources that they have ,and as for our councillor Plant ,get your rear end into gear ,your head out of the sand and get things moving in respect to the crime that is in our town !!!WE DO NOT HAVE A CRIME WAVE !!! REALLY THEN WHAT THE HELL HAS GOT TO HAPPEN FOR THERE TO BE ONE !!!

    Muddy

    Saturday, February 11, 2017

  • Knew Lewis would get in on the act,,,,,,There will be a lot of people taking their dogs for walks now,

    jordan

    Saturday, February 11, 2017

  • How do the police know that all the bags have been recovered? What if there was another £50million pounds worth still bobbing along the sea bed waiting to get washed up on Norfolk or Suffolk beaches? Or did the bags all have a label on saying something like 'bag 1 of 20 etc '. I bet the local beaches have been awash with 'would be drug dealers' and 'stoners' out for an easy pay day... Also,I haven't heard the police quote the phrase 'no Tern unstoned' yet either....

    Jiblian

    Saturday, February 11, 2017

  • Good job none was found on great Yarmouth's beaches as our non existentent crime wave would have been really high !!

    Muddy

    Saturday, February 11, 2017

  • Fifty million quids worth! Not to be sniffed at.

    C C

    Saturday, February 11, 2017

  • It must have been a 'high' tide!

    NorfolkHawker

    Saturday, February 11, 2017

  • Tip of the iceberg as the streets are already rife with drugs.

    John L Norton

    Saturday, February 11, 2017

  • Lovely woman with 4 dogs calls police..... poor girl she could have make a good few million selling it on....She`s must be not right in the head..giggles....

    Alan Sowle

    Friday, February 10, 2017

