MPs and peers will have to give the green light to start EU divorce proceedings

24 January, 2017 - 09:55
Lord Neuberger, President of the Supreme Court, announcing that the Government has lost its appeal against a ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union. Picture Supreme Court/PA Wire

MPs and peers will have to vote before Theresa May can formally start divorce proceedings from the European Union.

20 Comments

The Supreme Court upheld a high court ruling by a margin of eight to three that parliament would have to give its backing to the triggering of Article 50.

But devolved parliaments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will not be able to block the plans after senior judges ruled that it was a matter for the UK parliament.

Brexit secretary David Davis will appear before the House of Commons this afternoon to set out the next steps of the Government following the ruling.

Responding to the judgment, Lord Chancellor Elizabeth Truss said: “Our independent judiciary is the cornerstone of the rule of law and is vital to our constitution and our freedoms. The reputation of our judiciary is unrivalled the world over, and our Supreme Court justices are people of integrity and impartiality.

“While we may not always agree with judgments, it is a fundamental part of any thriving democracy that legal process is followed. The government has been clear that it will respect the decision of the court.”

UK Independence Party MP Douglas Carswell said he was pleased with the ruling and all the lawyers in London could not stop Britain leaving the European Union.

“It is now for the Commons and the Lords to vote on it. If the Commons tries to veto it let’s have a General Election and get a new House of Commons. If the Lords try to veto it, let’s create 800 new Brexit peers.

“I think it is pretty clear now Article 50 will be triggered by the end of March and this is great news for the majority of people in East Anglia who want us to take back control of our country.”

He said that he had feared that lawyers would put impossible obstacles in the way of Brexit, but they hadn’t.

“Parliament knows that any MP who votes against it knows that there would likely be a general election if the Commons vetoed the will of the people, and they would likely lose their seats.

“If they are Conservative MPs they would almost certainly not stand as Conservative candidates. If they are Labour MPs they would almost certainly lose their seats.”

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: “I welcome today’s judgement. But this court case was never about legal arguments, it was about giving the people a voice, a say, in what happens next.

“This Tory Brexit government are keen to laud the democratic process when it suits them, but will not give the people a voice over the final deal. They seem happy to start with democracy and end in a stitch up.

“The Liberal Democrats are clear, we demand a vote of the people on the final deal and without that we will not vote for Article 50.”

20 comments

  • A victory for the British constitution, our parliamentary democracy. It seems those simplistic anti comments elsewhere want to make up the rules up as they go along. That way lies totalitarian fake news post truth states.

    Normal4Norfolk
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    Normal4Norfolk

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • Yup really impartial judges I don't think, many of them up to their gills long term in the EU system.. Blair's daft idea of a supreme court undermines an elected government and a referendum, a referendum which parliament agreed to hold. Now if parliament agreed to hold the referendum how can they be said not to have given their consent to acting on the outcome? Cameron's incompetence and the first past the post electoral system means the wishes of the majority will never be respected.

    FlintinChalk
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    FlintinChalk

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • this is a constitutional crisis . The british people voted out and nobody in the land has the right to overrule them

    brexitnow
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    brexitnow

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • this is the undemocratic labour party who called people who voted to leave racis.ts . Bigots .Xenophobic and many other names . They are still name calling and they are still trying to stop brexit . The way this party is going they will be lucky to get a hundred seats at the next election

    exlabnowukip
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    exlabnowukip

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • Jonno65 The problem was that there was no process put in place by the people who drew up the Referendum Act as to what was to be done in the event of a yes or no result. We were also let down by all our politicians, MPs and peers of all parties and cross benchers who failed, every single one of them, to properly scrutinise this piece of legislation. As a consequence we have finished up where we are with the Remoaners, rather cynically applauding today`s court action as being a victory for democracy. But if they had their way, they would ignore the democratic vote of the whole of the UK, when in June when the majority voted yes to leaving the EU. You talk of the proper process being followed in the case of this country going to war. If I recall one Tony Blair circumvented the will of the people and due process and pressurised government lawyers to come up with the legal advice he wanted. That was unpalatable and what could we do about it when the lawyers got involved. Absolutely nothing. Which is remarkably similar to today`s court action.

    Hereandthere
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    Hereandthere

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • We democratically elect a parliament and in this case tried to bypass the process that was in place to protect us all - You'll get your Brexit but only once the correct procedures are adhered too. If it was a less palatable choice, the poll tax or going to war comes to mind, we'd all want the correct procedures followed and soon moaned when they weren’t

    Jonno65
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    Jonno65

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • more delaying tactics, a half baked watered down brexit, that will be no use to man nor beast, or even no brexit at all ???

    ted
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    ted

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • The MP's need to remember that the majority of those who voted said leave. If they attemp to stop it they will be out of work at the next election.

    John Haseltine
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    John Haseltine

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • northwind.......you lost . What part of " lost " do you not understand ? You will just have to get over it , suck it up and move on .

    Larson Whipsnade
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    Larson Whipsnade

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • call an election right now and let the british public wipe out these idiots who are trying to stop the democratic will of the british people

    northwind56
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    northwind56

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • The Lisbon Treaty " European Union (Amendment) Act 2008 " was debated in parliament and was passed into law as a result of a vote in parliament. No attempt was made at the time to bypass this process.....unlike the current devious tactics of T May.

    Larson Whipsnade
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    Larson Whipsnade

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • beerlover - Gordon Brown and the Lisbon Treaty.

    So_Many_Haters!
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    So_Many_Haters!

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • A pity Brexit can't be stopped, now that it's pretty evident to all but the xenophobic and politically zealous egos have come to realise that we won't be better off out than in. Banks are already moving their staff overseas, which'll be the tip of the iceberg...

    SilverMachine
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    SilverMachine

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • The irony of today`s verdict seems to have been lost on today`s claimants. Last year we had a vote and the majority voted to leave the EU. The decision was declared undemocratic and unpalatable by those who voted to remain. Since then they have taken every opportunity they can to thwart implementation of that vote. As part of their strategy a Guyana born multi millionaire, a Spanish hairdresser and the crowd funded group, People`s Challenger Group, orgainsed by a semi retired person living in France with a Tony Blair ex staffer lurking in the background took the government to court. For what purpose I don`t know as the situation would have been no different today if the government had used it power of prerogative. Its all about process not what the negoaitions achieve at the end of the day. Today, 11 unelected judges voted 8 to 3 instructing the government that they must bring in an Act of parliament before they can trigger article 50. That was declared by the claimants to be a great day for democracy - a pity they did`t hold the same view on the result of the EU referendum vote. But - the blame for today`s court action (which only the people to gain as usual are the lawyers) lies formally at the feet of Cameron and those who drew up the Referendum Act for its lack of clarity post the vote. Whether it was a yes or no result. Plus of course the MPs and peers who were charged with overseeing the EU referendum legislation as it passed through the commons and lords.

    Hereandthere
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    Hereandthere

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • Linda Sinclair - Gina Miller WAS the peoples champion including the Brexiteers. May was trying to dictate to Parliament and circumvent the democratic process. Brexietters voted to take back control, today the High Court ruled that Parliament shall have that control, not just May on her own.

    POGAl
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    POGAl

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • Either way Linda you should be pleased that it was a victory for UK parliamentary democracy. Take back control!

    Ed Balls
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    Ed Balls

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • "In my view Gina Miller was the people's champion for justice" - in my view, Gina Millar was the people's champion for those who disagreed with, and or didn't like, the result of a democratic vote!!

    Linda Sinclair
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    Linda Sinclair

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • Now the judges have ruled in the peoples favour, perhaps the people should demand that the tory cabinet are held personally responsible for the costs. It was clear from the start that the appeal was a waste of government (our) money. In my view Gina Miller was the people's champion for justice and Theresa May was acting against the British Constitution. A small but important victory for us all.

    Rhombus
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    Rhombus

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • I cannot believe the comment by Truss about the independence of our judiciary, when she failed so spectacularly to condemn the Daily Heil and their hate campaign against the three judges after the first ruling.

    POGAl
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    POGAl

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

  • Quite right too! The idea that an unelected Prime Minister should be able to bypass Parliament by abusing mediaeval powers of an unelected monarch is an affront to democracy.

    beerlover
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

    beerlover

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

