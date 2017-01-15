Search

Mum continues fundraising campaign for The Sick Children Trust

10:25 15 January 2017

17-month-old Oscar Ash with mum and dad Georgia Gillett and Kyle Ash on his first birthday. Picture: Submitted by Georgia Gillett

17-month-old Oscar Ash with mum and dad Georgia Gillett and Kyle Ash on his first birthday. Picture: Submitted by Georgia Gillett

Submitted by Georgia Gillett

A mum who vowed to raise money for the family centre which helped her while her son was in hospital has held her first fundraising event.

Georgia Gillett and other members of the Butterfly Club on their pram walk in Gorleston. Picture: submitted by Georgia GillettGeorgia Gillett and other members of the Butterfly Club on their pram walk in Gorleston. Picture: submitted by Georgia Gillett

Georgia Gillett, whose son Oscar spent almost two weeks of December in Addenbrooke’s Hospital having suffered seizures, has begun fundraising for The Sick Children Trust, who run Acorn House, where she stayed during the ordeal.

She held her first fundraising event this week, a pram walk through Gorleston, to kick start her campaign.

The event, which saw fellow mums from Great Yarmouth-based toddler’s group the Butterfly Club walk through the town, raised £82.26 in cash.

The mums also raised £165 of vouchers and gifts from Gorleston High Street, to be raffled off at a future event.

Georgia said: “People have such massive hearts and Gorleston town has overwhelmed me.

“The people who joined me are an amazing bunch.”

The next event in her campaign - which she has called Oscar’s Journey - takes place on February 11 at the Cliff Hotel - a concern featuring tenor Jack Ollett. Tickets are £7.50 in advance or £10 on the door.

A Just Giving page has been set up at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Oscars-Journey, with tickets to the concert available here.

Keywords: Addenbrooke's Hospital Great Yarmouth

