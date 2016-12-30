Mum’s fundraising vow after toddler’s seizure ordeal

Georgia Gillett holds 17-month-old Oscar Ash in hospital. Picture: Submitted by Georgia Gillett Submitted by Georgia Gillett

A mum who spent almost two weeks in a family centre while her infant son fought seizures in hospital has vowed to repay the kind treatment she received.

17-month-old Oscar Ash with mum and dad Georgia Gillett and Kyle Ash on his first birthday. Picture: Submitted by Georgia Gillett 17-month-old Oscar Ash with mum and dad Georgia Gillett and Kyle Ash on his first birthday. Picture: Submitted by Georgia Gillett

Georgia Gillett and Kyle Ash, of Oriel Avenue, Gorleston, spent 12 days this month living in Acorn House while son Oscar was being treated in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

On December 1, 17-month-old Oscar suffered his first seizure and had to be rushed to the James Paget Hospital for treatment. Staff worked frantically to stabilise him, however, he needed to be put into intensive care, which required him to be transferred to Addenbrooke’s the next day,

Georgia, 21, said: “Driving to Cambridge, I was a mess. On top of worrying about how Oscar was I kept thinking ‘Where on Earth are we going to stay?.

“However, within 30 minutes of arriving at Addenbrooke’s, we were taken to Acorn House and it was such a massive relief.”

Georgia and partner Kyle, 22, stayed at the centre until Oscar was discharged on December 13 and were blown away by the treatment they received.

“It was a horrible situation to be going through but Acorn House brought us a bit of normality. It meant after we had spent the day with Oscar we could relax, watch television and have even the simplest of things like a home cooked meal.

“The staff were absolutely brilliant. Every day they would ask for updates on how Oscar was and we got to be around other families who were going through the same thing.

“I think if I didn’t have that there, I would have had a complete breakdown - everybody was so supportive.”

Having learned the centre is charity-funded by an organisation called The Sick Children, Georgia has vowed to raise as much money as she can for the cause.

On January 9, she and fellow members of the Butterfly Club baby’s group, will be doing a sponsored pram walk in Gorleston - before organising other fundraisers in the coming months.

She added: “Oscar is still not back to his old self, but he is okay. He is still a bit wobbly but is on the mend.”

After receiving dozens of messages from concerned friends and family, Georgia set up a Facebook page tracking his recovery.

