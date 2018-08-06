Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mysterious graffiti artist’s painting spotted in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:22 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 10:22 06 September 2018

Graffiti artist Emo's work on the side alley of Bizarre Bizzare on Regent Street. Picture: Beverley Rice

Graffiti artist Emo's work on the side alley of Bizarre Bizzare on Regent Street. Picture: Beverley Rice

Archant

Have you noticed the graffiti painting of two zebras in Great Yarmouth’s town centre?

The painting was designed by street artist Emo Raphiel Astoria. Picture: Beverley RiceThe painting was designed by street artist Emo Raphiel Astoria. Picture: Beverley Rice

Owner of Bizarre Bizarre on Regent Street, Beverley Rice, found the artwork designed by mysterious artist Emo on the side alley of her shop.

She said: “I really like it and think it’s a clever way to use that wasteland area.

The artwork is thought to be a take on street artist Banksy's painting 'Washing Zebra Stripes'. Picture: Beverley RiceThe artwork is thought to be a take on street artist Banksy's painting 'Washing Zebra Stripes'. Picture: Beverley Rice

“Great Yarmouth Borough Council should look to use graffiti artists more to make the town look nicer.”

She added: “Emo is more than welcome to come back and paint some more artwork. Our customers think it’s really good.”

The artwork is thought to be a take on street artist, Banksy’s painting ‘Washing Zebra Stripes’.

Emo’s last painting was found on a garage in Euston Road, Great Yarmouth, at the end of July and was of a little girl on a swing.

If you see any more of the street artist’s work, contact us on facebook at www.facebook.com/GYMercury/.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Great Yarmouth’s radio station celebrates one year anniversary

59 minutes ago Joseph Norton
Nevv Moore, Cllr Kerry Robinson-Payne, station advisor Anne Edwards, and Dave Eagle celebrate Harbour Radio's one year anniversary. Picture: Julian Nichols Photography

A year of success on the airwaves was celebrated by Great Yarmouth’s community radio station with a special cake and guests.

Animal charity shop windows are smashed

10:26 Anthony Carroll
The shop windows were smashed at the Great Yarmouth Against Animal Cruelty shop Picture: Anthony Carroll

The windows of an animal welfare charity shop have been smashed in Great Yarmouth town centre.

Mysterious graffiti artist’s painting spotted in Great Yarmouth

10:22 Joseph Norton
Graffiti artist Emo's work on the side alley of Bizarre Bizzare on Regent Street. Picture: Beverley Rice

Have you noticed the graffiti painting of two zebras in Great Yarmouth’s town centre?

Video: Ship impounded in Great Yarmouth on the verge of being sold

07:59 Abigail Nicholson
Malaviya Twenty, which is detained in Great Yarmouth after its crew failed to receive payment. Picture: David Hannant

A ship which has been impounded in Great Yarmouth port for more than two years is on the verge of being sold.

Most Read

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

Tue, 08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Mon, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture: PA.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Sunday, September 2, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

No trains between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for six months as part of £68m upgrade

Tue, 17:21 Conor Matchett
Network Rail engineers work on the Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft improvements. Picture: Network Rail

A £68m signalling upgrade will see no trains run between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for at least six months.

Read more
Greater Anglia

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy