Mysterious graffiti artist’s painting spotted in Great Yarmouth

Graffiti artist Emo's work on the side alley of Bizarre Bizzare on Regent Street.

Have you noticed the graffiti painting of two zebras in Great Yarmouth’s town centre?

The painting was designed by street artist Emo Raphiel Astoria.

Owner of Bizarre Bizarre on Regent Street, Beverley Rice, found the artwork designed by mysterious artist Emo on the side alley of her shop.

She said: “I really like it and think it’s a clever way to use that wasteland area.

The artwork is thought to be a take on street artist Banksy's painting 'Washing Zebra Stripes'.

“Great Yarmouth Borough Council should look to use graffiti artists more to make the town look nicer.”

She added: “Emo is more than welcome to come back and paint some more artwork. Our customers think it’s really good.”

The artwork is thought to be a take on street artist, Banksy’s painting ‘Washing Zebra Stripes’.

Emo’s last painting was found on a garage in Euston Road, Great Yarmouth, at the end of July and was of a little girl on a swing.

