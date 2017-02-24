Search

Nearly 39,000 cigarettes, 15kg of hand-rolling tobacco and 1,199 litres of alcohol seized in Great Yarmouth

24 February, 2017 - 15:35
An operation to disrupt the sale and supply of illegal tobacco and alcohol in Great Yarmouth uncovered nearly 39,000 cigarettes, 15 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco and 1,199 litres of alcohol, all believed to be illicit. Photo: Norfolk Trading Standards

Norfolk Trading Standards

A large haul of illegal tobacco and alcohol has been seized in Great Yarmouth.

An operation to disrupt the sale and supply the products uncovered nearly 39,000 cigarettes, 15kg of hand-rolling tobacco and 1,199 litres of alcohol, all believed to be illicit.

Officers from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), with support from Norfolk Police and Trading Standards, visited 13 retail premises and two self storage units on Tuesday (February 21).

Two specially trained dogs and their handlers helped uncover cigarettes hidden in various parts of the shops.

The visits, as part of HMRC’s Tobacco Taskforce activity, led to suspected illegal tobacco and alcohol products being seized from six premises.

This included:

• 38,790 cigarettes, with an estimated £9697.00 duty evaded

• 14.6kg of hand-rolling tobacco, with an estimated £2,892 duty evaded

• 600g Shisha tobacco, with an estimated £65.00 duty evaded

• 1,199 litres of alcohol, with an estimated £1,188 duty evaded.

