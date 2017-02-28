Search

Nearly 450 allegations of care abuse made to county council in last three years

28 February, 2017 - 18:42
Hundreds of complaints of care abuse have been made to Norfolk County Council in the last three years. PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. Pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Hundreds of complaints of care abuse have been made to Norfolk County Council in the last three years. PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. Pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Norfolk County Council says it has strong procedures in place for investigating allegations of care abuse in people’s homes after figures revealed more than 400 such complaints were registered in the last three years.

4 Comments

Figures obtained by the BBC using the Freedom of Information Act revealed 440 complaints against have been made to Norfolk County Council between 2013-16.

The council said it had well-established and strong procedures for examining allegations by individuals or carers.

The majority of the complaints related to neglect, physical abuse, or financial wrong-doing by staff at care providers.

But 14 of the complaints related to sexual abuse.

In total more complaints were upheld than dismissed, the figures show.

Complaints were made against carers looking after people aged up to the age of 99.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “Every allegation of abuse involving vulnerable people is a cause for concern for the council and our partners in this area.

“We have well-established and strong procedures for investigating all matters which are raised by individuals or carers.

“To really tackle adult abuse in Norfolk, we need everyone to see safeguarding people in their community as a collective responsibility and be vigilant.

“Most often the abuse is carried out by someone known to the person who is being harmed and it can come in many forms.

“If you are suspicious or concerned about the safety of a friend, relative or neighbour, ring Norfolk County Council’s adult social services department on 0344 800 8020.

“Calls can be made anonymously, but please give us as much information as possible.”

Nationally more than 23,000 allegations of abuse were made in the last three years.

The United Kingdom Homecare Association, which represents 2,000 care companies, described the findings as “horrifying” and blamed cuts to local government budgets.

The Department of Health said it had given councils up to £7.6bn of funding.

A spokesman said: “This government has introduced tougher inspections of care services.”

For more information about safeguarding visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/speakup

4 comments

  • Something gone very wrong here. DoH given Councils upto £7.6 billion, what has this massive sum of money been spent on ? Looks like radical changes are needed and fast. What happened to DBS checks and ongoing monitoring ?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Grey Fox

    Tuesday, February 28, 2017

  • ids. few of us believe much of what is written in this newspaper mate. they are in too many people's pockets.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    ted

    Tuesday, February 28, 2017

  • I should also mention that I tried to take my own life becasue of bullying. Bullying is defined as abuse. So when the Councty Council are quoted as saying "To really tackle adult abuse in Norfolk, we need everyone to see safeguarding people in their community as a collective responsibility and be vigilant. Most often the abuse is carried out by someone known to the person who is being harmed and it can come in many forms" they are being more than a little disengenuous, Or, they are lying, for in my case they did not deal with my abuser as they, the Council, do not consider suicide due to abuse to be a safeguarding matter. Just emphasising how dishonest they are. It is all in writing. They also wrote "it is hard to see how it is an ethical issue". Ho-hum. Do not beleive what you read in the EDP.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    IDSLikesDandyMick

    Tuesday, February 28, 2017

  • I was made suicidal by the bullying of someone at the County Council and I told them so; they did nothing to help me. This resulted in a serious attempt to take my own life and I was hospitalised. When well enough I complained to the County Council, as a vulnerable adult, that this had happened to me. Their reply was that "the Safegaurding of Vulnerable People does not include Suicide Prevention" - I have it in writing - and so their person had done nothing wrong! This shows the despicable attitude which the County Council has toward vulnerable people. What makes my experience worse is that the EDP is fully aware of what happened, having the documentation, but refuses to report on it!!! So, I assume the EDP does not care about the vulnerable either.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    IDSLikesDandyMick

    Tuesday, February 28, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Most Commented

MP refuses to attend meeting about benefits problems

Yesterday, 16:20 George Ryan

Great Yarmouth’s MP has refused to attend a public meeting on the rollout of a new benefits system which has been plagued with issues.

Read more
Brandon Lewis

