New CCTV footage emerges as police launch new appeal over Norfolk man’s death

CCTV footage of Tony Green leaving Bar X on Saturday September 8. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

New CCTV footage has emerged of a man who died in Great Yarmouth as police have reappealed for people with information to come forward.

Tony Green, 25, was last seen leaving Bar X on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth at around 11.50pm on Saturday, September 8.

The 25-year-old, who had family homes in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, had been missing for less than a week when his body was found in the River Yare, on Saturday, September 15.

CCTV footage had previously shown Mr Green leaving Bar X but new images released by Norfolk Police in a bid to prompt potential witnesses have shown him walking in the direction of Caister Road.

Tony Green's body was found in the River Yare in Great Yarmouth on Saturday September 15. Picture: Tony Green's family Tony Green's body was found in the River Yare in Great Yarmouth on Saturday September 15. Picture: Tony Green's family

Officers from Norfolk Police have carried out a number of enquiries and to date no evidence has been found to suggest there are any suspicious circumstances in the case.

Mr Green was reported missing by his family on Sunday, September 9 with several land and water searches taking place in the days afterwards.

Following his disappearance, police appealed for information and released a CCTV image showing Mr Green’s last sighting.

New CCTV footage of Tony Green shows him walking towards Caister Road. Picture: Norfolk Police New CCTV footage of Tony Green shows him walking towards Caister Road. Picture: Norfolk Police

Detective Inspector Matt Dyson, from Great Yarmouth CID, has been overseeing enquiries.

He said: “Tony’s disappearance had a substantial impact on the local community, prompting many speculative reports on social media suggesting Tony may have come to harm.

“These have naturally caused concern and have subsequently been pro-actively investigated which has included approaching individuals who have made such comments.

A timeline of events showing Norfolk Police's investigation into Tony Green's disappearance. Picture: Norfolk Police A timeline of events showing Norfolk Police's investigation into Tony Green's disappearance. Picture: Norfolk Police

“Speculative comments continue to be published on social media and my message to the public is clear; if you know something or have information concerning Tony’s disappearance please contact the police.

“We continue to investigate a number of sightings and are aware there might be people who saw Tony on the night he disappeared who have yet to come forward.

“I would be keen to hear from anyone who saw Tony that night, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

Tony Green, 25, was last seen leaving Bar X on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth at approximately 11.50pm on Saturday September 8. Picture: Norfolk Police Tony Green, 25, was last seen leaving Bar X on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth at approximately 11.50pm on Saturday September 8. Picture: Norfolk Police

“In order to understand the circumstances that have led to Tony’s death we are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen Tony leaving Bar X or near to Bure Park between midnight and 1.30am on Sunday 9 September.”

Anyone with information should contact Great Yarmouth CID by calling 101.

Alternately, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Family tribute

Touching tributes were paid to Tony Green after his body was recovered from the River Yare on Saturday September 15.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Green’s grandmother, Margret, said Tony was “so well loved”.

She said: “We do appreciate all those who have helped us out in these difficult times. Now we have got Tony back, and we know where he is, and that is thanks to all those involved in the searches and the public for keeping an eye out.

“The community, all of Tony’s friends and those who helped with the searches, we would like to thank everybody for their efforts.

“We don’t know what happened, but we know Tony is so well loved. The fact that so many people within the community turned out to search for him I don’t think he ever realised just how well regarded he was by people.”

Condolences were posted on our Facebook page with one message saying “my heart goes out to Tony’s family and friends”, and another saying: “R.I.P Tony another young life taken too soon.”