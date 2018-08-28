Search

Advanced search
Video

New CCTV footage emerges as police launch new appeal over Norfolk man’s death

PUBLISHED: 07:13 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:21 09 November 2018

CCTV footage of Tony Green leaving Bar X on Saturday September 8. Picture: Norfolk Police

CCTV footage of Tony Green leaving Bar X on Saturday September 8. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

New CCTV footage has emerged of a man who died in Great Yarmouth as police have reappealed for people with information to come forward.

Tony Green, 25, was last seen leaving Bar X on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth at around 11.50pm on Saturday, September 8.

The 25-year-old, who had family homes in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, had been missing for less than a week when his body was found in the River Yare, on Saturday, September 15.

CCTV footage had previously shown Mr Green leaving Bar X but new images released by Norfolk Police in a bid to prompt potential witnesses have shown him walking in the direction of Caister Road.

Tony Green's body was found in the River Yare in Great Yarmouth on Saturday September 15. Picture: Tony Green's familyTony Green's body was found in the River Yare in Great Yarmouth on Saturday September 15. Picture: Tony Green's family

Officers from Norfolk Police have carried out a number of enquiries and to date no evidence has been found to suggest there are any suspicious circumstances in the case.

Mr Green was reported missing by his family on Sunday, September 9 with several land and water searches taking place in the days afterwards.

Following his disappearance, police appealed for information and released a CCTV image showing Mr Green’s last sighting.

New CCTV footage of Tony Green shows him walking towards Caister Road. Picture: Norfolk PoliceNew CCTV footage of Tony Green shows him walking towards Caister Road. Picture: Norfolk Police

Detective Inspector Matt Dyson, from Great Yarmouth CID, has been overseeing enquiries.

He said: “Tony’s disappearance had a substantial impact on the local community, prompting many speculative reports on social media suggesting Tony may have come to harm.

“These have naturally caused concern and have subsequently been pro-actively investigated which has included approaching individuals who have made such comments.

A timeline of events showing Norfolk Police's investigation into Tony Green's disappearance. Picture: Norfolk PoliceA timeline of events showing Norfolk Police's investigation into Tony Green's disappearance. Picture: Norfolk Police

“Speculative comments continue to be published on social media and my message to the public is clear; if you know something or have information concerning Tony’s disappearance please contact the police.

“We continue to investigate a number of sightings and are aware there might be people who saw Tony on the night he disappeared who have yet to come forward.

“I would be keen to hear from anyone who saw Tony that night, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

Tony Green, 25, was last seen leaving Bar X on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth at approximately 11.50pm on Saturday September 8. Picture: Norfolk PoliceTony Green, 25, was last seen leaving Bar X on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth at approximately 11.50pm on Saturday September 8. Picture: Norfolk Police

“In order to understand the circumstances that have led to Tony’s death we are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen Tony leaving Bar X or near to Bure Park between midnight and 1.30am on Sunday 9 September.”

Anyone with information should contact Great Yarmouth CID by calling 101.

Alternately, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Family tribute

Touching tributes were paid to Tony Green after his body was recovered from the River Yare on Saturday September 15.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Green’s grandmother, Margret, said Tony was “so well loved”.

She said: “We do appreciate all those who have helped us out in these difficult times. Now we have got Tony back, and we know where he is, and that is thanks to all those involved in the searches and the public for keeping an eye out.

“The community, all of Tony’s friends and those who helped with the searches, we would like to thank everybody for their efforts.

“We don’t know what happened, but we know Tony is so well loved. The fact that so many people within the community turned out to search for him I don’t think he ever realised just how well regarded he was by people.”

Condolences were posted on our Facebook page with one message saying “my heart goes out to Tony’s family and friends”, and another saying: “R.I.P Tony another young life taken too soon.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Final Crucial Crew event of the year heads to Norfolk town

34 minutes ago Abigail Nicholson
A Crucial Crew workshop was held at the North Lynn Fire Station. Pictured with volunteer Olly Vince is Viktorija (11). Picture: Ian Burt

More than 850 school children from Great Yarmouth and surrounding areas will take part in a Fire Service event to help their safety skills.

Fire service called to house fire in Cobholm

10:24 Joseph Norton
Fire services were called to house fire in Webber Close, Cobholm earlier this morning. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire services were called to a house fire in Cobholm earlier this morning.

This is how the Archbishop of Canterbury ended up in my Norfolk home

09:14 Abigail Nicholson
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby with Tillie, 10, Shaniece, 9, Keanen, 7, Dynasty, 3, Skyla-Rose, 7. Picture: Kay's Photography

The Most Rev Justin Welby visited a Norfolk family’s home in Gorleston as part of his Norfolk tour.

Archbishop sets sail in remembrance ceremony to those who died at sea

Yesterday, 17:43 Abigail Nicholson
The Archbishop of Canterbury meets crew members from the Caister lifeboat. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury took to the waves to lay a wreath in memory of those who have died at sea.

Most Read

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

Wed, 10:57 Dan Grimmer
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

A motorcyclist has died and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving after a crash which closed a road in Great Yarmouth for almost four hours.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

Wed, 14:42 Liz Coates
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

The motorcyclist killed in a collision in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre

Two arrested following police raid in Gorleston

Tue, 10:10 Joseph Norton
Two people have been arrested following a police raid in Gorleston this morning. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a police raid in Gorleston earlier this morning.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

X Factor stars and celebrity chef to turn on Christmas lights

Wed, 12:21 Liz Coates
Crowds gather at a previous switch-on event. Picture: Gorleston Traders Association

Two TV talent show brothers are adding an X Factor sparkle to Gorleston’s Christmas lights switch on.

Read more
Greater Yarmouth Tourism

Serious crash blocks road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Tue, 23:13 Sabrina Johnson
Serious crash blocks road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Motorists are being advised to avoid a stretch of road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston following a “serious” crash.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy