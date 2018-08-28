Search

Dust off your best costume, there’s a new Comic Con event in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:52 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:52 17 November 2018

Tammy Lee-Atherton caught this image at Great Yarmouth, TV, Film & Comic Con event. Picture: Tammy Atherton

Sailor Moon, the Hulk and Spiderman will be settling into Yarmouth next year to celebrate their very own Comic Con.

Pop-culture fans will have the chance to dust of their finest costumes and live vicariously through their favourite super-heroes or villains.

The festival which launched in San Diego in 1970 has transformed into an international event as cities across the globe suit-up and celebrate “nerdity” each year.

In 2009, Norwich hosted their first Comic Con which has grown into a spectacular event hosted at Norwich Showgrounds.

Now Great Yarmouth will have their chance to delve into the world of cosplay for the weekend event on June 1st and 2nd in 2019, at The Marina Leisure Centre.

Phil Welsby, 45, and his wife Karen, 42, both from Great Yarmouth have kick-started their preparations for the seafront event.

Mr Welsby said: “We originally booked it for a one-day event - with all of our experience with comic con, we didn’t think there was going to be a huge demand in Great Yarmouth.

“We put out the information and within 24 hours we had over 1000 people say they would attend,” Mr Welsby said.

“We realised pretty quickly that the demand for the one day was going to completely strip what we could apply on the day, so we worked with the Marina Centre to organise the weekend,” he said.

While still in the early stages, the couple have secured an entire Doctor Who club, seasoned cosplay Starwars characters and a life-like tyrannosaurus enclosure.

“A cosplayer who performs as the undertaker, the wrestler has asked to come to our event and he has this whole graveyard set-up,” he said.

“We still have loads more to announce, we have three guests and we think there will be a total of six.”

On the event, Mr Welsby said: “A lot of people use it [cosplay] as escapism, people just like to forget about normal life, dress up like batman and hang out in an environment where they will be welcome.

“A lot of people are already organising their costumes,” he said.

For more information about this event, visit the Comic Con Great Yarmouth Facebook page.

