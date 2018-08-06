New riverside homes and moorings planned for ‘neglected’ corner of Norfolk Broads

Plans have been submitted for new homes by the River Bure PHOTO: Google Maps Google Maps

Riverside homes with their own moorings are being planned at a vacant and vandalised plot in Caister.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Under a scheme being looked at by the Broads Authority eight new homes as well as residential and visitor moorings could spring up on the former Marina Quays site on Caister Road.

The site close to the filling station and River Walk is home to a cluster of buildings including an old toilet block, cafe kiosk and former Hoseasons marina storage.

Now the East Anglian Group with Everitt Marine Services have worked up a redevelopment scheme which includes the refurbishment of the marina building and reinstatement of moorings.

Public access will be maintained across the Broadland site on the River Bure, popular with walkers.

Planning documents in support of the application say the scheme would enhance an unloved area that lets the Broads down and provide a visitor stopping-off point that will benefit the town.

They say the rundown, vacant site is a magnet for vandals.

Using natural materials the homes, they say, will add to the environment as well as providing a mooring for the Broads Authority.

The main Marina Quays club house is now a business park.

The documents state: “This is considered to be appropriate redevelopment as it would not only elevate the site from its current dilapidated state, but it will also help to achieve the site’s long-term sustainability with the introduction of residents.

“Such redevelopment of the site will create a safer and more usable area of the Broads that would otherwise not be achieved.

“The site is currently vacant and subject to anti-social behaviour. The addition of permanent dwellings on this site will result in the site being occupied near permanently therefore greatly increasing the levels of surveillance.

“This presence on the site would not be achieved with the development of solely holiday lets due to periods of the year where there would be little or no occupancy, therefore opening up the possibility for the site to again become the focus of anti-social behaviour.”

Floor levels of homes will be above the flood defence.

The proposal is for six two-bedroom homes and two with four bedrooms.

To view the plans click the link here.