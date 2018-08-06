Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New nursing role launched

PUBLISHED: 16:49 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:49 06 September 2018

Nurse checking female patient's pulse on wrist, close-up

Nurse checking female patient's pulse on wrist, close-up

This content is subject to copyright.

The first 70 students have begun training for an new role which it is hoped will further improve the care which people in Norfolk and Waveney receive while helping increase capacity within the NHS and social care workforce.

The trainee nursing associates (TNAs) have been introduced by the Norfolk and Waveney Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP) as part of a national programme which aims to find innovative ways to address staffing challenges within health and social care.

The nursing associate role aims to bridge the gap between health or care assistants and registered nurses. It will also give health and care assistants the opportunity to undergo further training to help them progress into a nursing role.

Xu Norman, who has just started training to be one of Norfolk and Waveney’s first nursing associates, said: “I’m so pleased to have this opportunity and I’m looking forward to the challenge. This is a chance for me to learn new skills and to be part of a team that will make a real difference to the care that people living in Norfolk and Waveney receive. It will also help me to further my own career and ultimately give me a better future.”

Over the next two years, the trainees will combine training at the University of East Anglia and City College Norwich, or via The Open University, with placements at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals, James Paget and Queen Elizabeth hospitals.

They will also gain experience of community healthcare by spending time in care homes, with East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) and Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (NCHC), as well as of mental health through Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust’s (NSFT) involvement in the partnership.

Once qualified, the nursing associates will provide hands-on care within hospital wards and departments, within the community and in primary care as part of the wider health and social care team.

Anna Morgan, director of nursing and quality at NCHC and workforce lead for the Norfolk and Waveney STP, said: “We are really excited about this innovative new role, which aims to further improve the care which people in Norfolk and Waveney receive.

“Nationally the NHS and social care are continuing to face recruitment challenges, which is why it is so important for us to find new ways to diversify our nursing skill base and expand capacity in our workforce.

“The nursing associate role is already being trialed elsewhere in the country and it’s had a really positive impact on health and care services. We hope we can recreate that success in Norfolk and Waveney and would like to wish our very first trainee nursing associates all the best as they begin this brand new training course.”

Topic Tags:

Other News

Broads Authority committee gives its support to carbon monoxide alarm scheme

39 minutes ago David Hannant
Emergency services at the scene of a carbon monoxide boating disaster near Wroxham in 2016 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mandatory carbon monoxide alarms aboard boats making use of the Broads is a “no-brainer”.

Man who was removed from hospital by court order dies back on ward while on hunger strike

15:42 Geraldine Scott
Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

A man who was evicted from an East Anglian hospital by court order after more than two years has died while on hunger strike back in a hospital bed.

Six easy steps to online shopping on Great Yarmouth’s market

15:16 Joseph Norton
Roxanne Howe at the launch of the new Yarmouth Market place ShopAppy scheme. The app enables customers to view and shop Yarmouth market online. Picture: Nick Butcher

A ‘click and collect’ service has been launched by ShopAppy allowing customers to purchase items from Great Yarmouth’s historic market online.

Chance to show off your business at top awards

14:47 Anthony Carroll
The winners of last eyar's awards Picture: James Bass Photography

Businesses across the borough of Great Yarmouth are invited to showcase their achievements by entering the Spirit of Enterprise Awards 2018.

Most Read

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

Tue, 08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Mon, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture: PA.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Sunday, September 2, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

No trains between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for six months as part of £68m upgrade

Tue, 17:21 Conor Matchett
Network Rail engineers work on the Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft improvements. Picture: Network Rail

A £68m signalling upgrade will see no trains run between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for at least six months.

Read more
Network Rail

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy