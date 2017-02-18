New chief of Norfolk Citizens Advice Bureau hopes to strengthen the charity’s finances despite pressures

David Potten who is set to take over the role of chief executive of the Norfolk Citizens Advice Bureau Archant

A man set to become the chief of a voluntary support service helping people in crisis is hoping to continue to strengthen its offering.

David Potten is set to take over the role of chief executive officer of the Norfolk Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) officially from March 1.

He is to replace Steve Cheshire, who in agreement with the trustees, has decided to step down from the role.

The CAB has branches in Norwich, Attleborough, Fakenham, Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn, North Walsham and Wymondham.

Mr Potten said: “The Norfolk Citizens Advice Bureau sees about 13,000 clients per year with about 40,000 issues.

“We are not planning to close down any of the branches I can say that. My first priority is to maintain the effective service we are offering and look at strengthening our finances.”

As of last month the service was run by around 200 volunteers and 20 members of staff.

They provide free, confidential and impartial advice and campaign on big issues affecting people’s lives.

Like many charities, the CAB is facing increasing pressure on them due to local government financing.

Mr Potten said: “We hope we can strengthen and diversify our finance as there is a lot of pressure on local government financing which is affecting not just ourselves but other charities.

“So that will be a key issue for myself looking into the future.”

In recent times there have been a growing number of people visiting CAB centres ahead of a major roll out of the Universal Credit benefit payments across Norfolk.

Mr Potten said: “It is a major issue particularly in Great Yarmouth, but also in other offices around the county.

“There have been more and more people coming into the offices because of this and I expect that this will become even more of an issue when it comes into play.

“But we see people for all sorts of issues including homelessness, those with disabilities and mental health issues.”

To contact the Norfolk Citizens Advice Bureau contact 03444 111 444 or email public@ncab.org.uk.

To find their centres or to make a donation visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/local/norfolk