New lease of life for landmark Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth

17:12 28 December 2016

Howard Bossick and his son Paul have taken over The Star hotel in Great Yarmouth after it closed suddenly last year. They have employed former manager Sonya Ward and duty manager Emma Wright and plan to open near Easter.

Howard Bossick and his son Paul have taken over The Star hotel in Great Yarmouth after it closed suddenly last year. They have employed former manager Sonya Ward and duty manager Emma Wright and plan to open near Easter. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Archant 2016

New owners at a landmark Great Yarmouth hotel are ploughing a six figure sum into its refurbishment.

Howard Bossick and his son Paul have taken over The Star hotel in Great Yarmouth after it closed suddenly last year. They have employed former manager Sonya Ward and duty manager Emma Wright and plan to open near Easter. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016Howard Bossick and his son Paul have taken over The Star hotel in Great Yarmouth after it closed suddenly last year. They have employed former manager Sonya Ward and duty manager Emma Wright and plan to open near Easter. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Festive diners were left disappointed and clamouring for refunds after the riverside Star Hotel suddenly ceased trading last Christmas and metal shutters went up over its distinctive black and white facade.

Now a father and son partnership has stepped in to save the building, investing some £650,000 in putting it back on the map.

With the hotel’s former managers Sonya Ward and Emma Wright back at the helm Howard Bossick and his son Paul have big plans for the 40 bedroom-building once at the heart of the town’s holiday and business bookings.

London-based Mr Bossick of Bossick Hotels Limited said: “We are going to restore the hotel to its former glory. A new star is to be born.”

Under his scheme a £450,000 first phase will see the ground floor and 20 of the 40 bedrooms refurbished to a four star standard.

Mr Bossick, who has worked at the Savoy and Dorchester in London, is also keen to grow the function side of the hotel’s offer catering for parties, conferences and weddings.

He will also re-open the Nelson Bar and the first floor terrace restaurant with views over the harbour.

Phase two will see the other 20 bedrooms given a modern makeover with flat screen TVs and completely new bathrooms at a cost of £200,000.

He added: “We are fortunate in getting back the previous management, who from our research managed it very, very well. We are in the leisure business and have a night club in London and we have been looking for another business for some time. There is a lot to be done. When it is all completed it will be very nice.

“We have done our market research and are very aware and who and what the competition is but we feel we can fit in and fill a niche particularly on the function side.

“From what we have seen of Great Yarmouth we like the look of the town and feel there is a lot of potential. It is an exciting project.”

Mr Bossick bought the hotel from Elizabeth Holdings.

Builders are already on site carrying out repairs to the roof and a recruitment drive for staff is underway.

Parts of the Grade II-listed building are said to date back to the 17th century.

After it shut nine days before Christmas last year the hotel was being advertised for sale on Rightmove for £685,000.

