New parents take home the perfect Christmas present to meet the family

25 December, 2016 - 17:48
Christmas DAy Babies at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital, 2016. Baby Oscar with new daddy and mummy, Philippa and Alex Warren. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Christmas DAy Babies at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital, 2016. Baby Oscar with new daddy and mummy, Philippa and Alex Warren. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Archant 2016

They are the perfect Christmas present - a new bundle of joy to take home to meet the rest of the family.

Christmas DAy Babies at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital, 2016. Baby Oscar with new daddy and mummy, Philippa and Alex Warren. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016Christmas DAy Babies at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital, 2016. Baby Oscar with new daddy and mummy, Philippa and Alex Warren. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

And across the region new parents welcomed babies into the world on Christmas Day.

In Norwich Oscar Warren was celebrating his first Christmas, born at 1.08am weighing 6lbs 6oz.

Parents Philippa and Alex said he was due on Christmas Eve, with 33-year-old Mr Warren, who owns Norwich Aluminium, adding: “I think for me it’s surreal - he’s our first, plus it’s Christmas Day, plus we’re new parents.

They were hoping to go home later in the day, to introduce Oscar to the rest of the family.

Edward Roy Carr, not yet weighed, born at 2.44pm. Parents are Rebecca Carr and Paul Rice of Lowestoft Edward Roy Carr, not yet weighed, born at 2.44pm. Parents are Rebecca Carr and Paul Rice of Lowestoft

But they said in the future they would plan a half-birthday party for Oscar during the year, so he still had a separate celebration.

“He can have two birthdays, like the Queen,” Mrs Warren, 29, added.

Also welcomed onto Norwich’s Blakeney Ward was Chloe Ashford, born at 3.18am.

Parents Linda and Paul rushed her home to Poringland, however, as her four siblings were keen to meet their new baby sister.

Charley Wiles, weighing 3.24kg, born at 11.28am. His mum is Genna Wiles from Carlton ColvilleCharley Wiles, weighing 3.24kg, born at 11.28am. His mum is Genna Wiles from Carlton Colville

In Great Yarmouth, Charley Wiles came into the world at James Paget University Hospital at 11.28am.

Mother Genna Wiles, from Carlton Colville, took 7lb 2oz Charley home to enjoy the big day.

And in the afternoon Rebecca Carr and Paul Rice, of Lowestoft, met their bundle of joy Edward Roy Carr, who was born at 2.44pm.

Debbie Sewell, senior midwife and labour ward co-coordinator at James Paget University Hospital, said: “Both mums and babies are getting on very well, it has been a lovely day. And I myself was a Christmas day mum 20 years ago so I know personally how special it is.”

Keywords: James Paget University Hospital Norwich

