New seaside cash splash could lead to a multi-million windfall

00:00 20 January 2017

North Norfolk Railway 1940s Weekend at Sheringham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk and Suffolk seaside communities to benefit from government grant which could unlock treasure trove

A fresh wave of East Coast seaside communities is today celebrating news which could unlock a cash windfall, helping them to prosper all year round.

The government has announced 28 newly-created Coastal Community Teams (CCTs) across the country, including Sheringham, Blakeney Channel, and King’s Lynn Renaissance in Norfolk; plus Leiston and Sizewell, and Southwold, in Suffolk.

Each will initially receive the relatively-modest sum of £10,000 apiece to make plans for economic growth.

But the blueprints they draw up will allow them to apply to the government’s Coastal Communities Fund for a share of £90m over the next four years.

The new tranche join 118 existing teams set up in 2015. They comprise local councils, volunteers and businesses and include Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, Deep History Coast, Cromer; Wells-next-the-Sea, and Hunstanton Prosperity.

According to the government, the investment is helping coastal tourism regain its position as England’s largest holiday sector, worth £8bn to the economy each year.

Announcing the new CCTs, Coastal Communities Minister Andrew Percy said: “By 2020 we’ll have invested nearly a quarter of a billion pounds in our seaside areas providing thousands of jobs, training places and opportunity along the shore.

“We want to see radical plans of action and I’d urge these new Coastal Community Teams to go out and create a further wave of enthusiasm.”

Tom FitzPatrick, leader of North Norfolk District Council, said: “This £10,000 grant will help Sheringham to develop new projects and schemes which will benefit the economy of our fantastic seaside town and help ensure we have a bright future for residents and visitors alike.”

Sheringham was a national treasure and volunteers helped keep it vibrant by organising events such as the popular 1940s weekend, and the Potty Festival of morris dancing.

The Blakeney team will use its grant to develop a plan for the management of the marine waters inland of Blakeney Point.

In King’s Lynn the team will aim to make the most of the town’s heritage and waterfront location, starting with “a comprehensive employer and business needs survey”.

Michael Ladd, Waveney’s cabinet member for tourism, economic development and rural affairs, welcomed news of the Southwold team saying CCTs enabled coastal towns to guide the development of their local economies.

Existing Coastal Community Teams beginning to reap the benefits

■ North Norfolk’s Deep History Coast team hopes to hear this spring whether its bid to the Coastal Communities Fund for almost £2m has been successful.

The team aims to celebrate the wealth of prehistoric treasures unearthed on the coast, such as the West Runton elephant and Happisburgh handaxe.

Its ideas include a possible life-size GoGo Mammoth trail, building a new display space in Cromer, and new toilets and other facilities at West Runton.

Rob Young, head of economic and community development with North Norfolk District Council, said: “We want to spread tourism across the coast to the east, and spread the season across the year.

“Last week’s storm, which uncovered more fossils, shows that our coastline is well worth visiting, even in bad weather!”

■ At Wells, the team has helped set up a much-needed tent and caravan site on the edge of the town.

Team chairman Melanie Harriss said during the summer of 2015 the Tourist Information Centre had been turning away people because there were not enough camping facilities in the town. The new Blue Skies campsite, on the Stiffkey Road, was only a 10-minute walk from the quay and shops.

■ The Lowestoft team was awarded two £25,000 grants from the Coastal Revival Fund in December 2015 and used the cash to regenerate the South Lowestoft seafront and the historic Scores - a narrow series of lanes. It is seeking almost £1m to redevelop the area near Ness Point.

■ Hunstanton’s team has so far reviewed the 2008 town centre and southern seafront masterplan, and updated it with plans and priorities for regenerating the town. A comprehensive visitor survey has also been undertaken.

■ In Great Yarmouth the team has been planning a new “Cultural Strategy” and is making large applications for investments in the arts.

  • Alan is right about Victoria Arcade , three businesses I use in Victoria Arcade have either closed or relocated and I hope those which have relocated manage to keep their trade. How can a town survive when property owners would rather see shops empty.Nonsense about cinemas etc only makes the problem worse giving investors hope of a future payout. Units ( some of them quite substantial) formerly occupied by BHS, Partners, Thorntons, Adams, a phone shop, select, Marks and Spencers and umpteen in Victoria Arcade all stand empty, all within a few yards of one another, all next to a car park and the bus stops but unable or unwilling to keep trading. If serious money could be on offer to help seaside towns and all GY can think about is circus twaddle or the arts ( for which I would otherwise argue) then something is seriously wrong and one can only hope that there are councillors who will take up this issue. Being GY one doesnt hold out much hope...

    FlintinChalk

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • The only thing that will transform Lowestoft is 500 tons of tnt!

    Karmastuartra

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • I dont think the europeans are the problem so much. Take the newly opened Polish supermarket, smart, clean, very nice grub and fresh vegetables meeting a demand from those in the area who do not have a car and would other wise have use the market or to walk to Lidl or pay through the nose at Sainsburys. The plethora of tacky takeaways and restaurants are not so good, but we have shops like the dance wear lady, Kerrisons which has been in the town for years and they must find trading hard going and need support to help keep their buildings up to scratch. The Adams unit has stood empty for years-seems the owner like others in the town would rather leave it empty and rotting than reduce rents.

    FlintinChalk

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • I used to joy walking down king street at the old style shops before it turned in a haven for Europe. I drove down yesterday in my car and wow its changed again...so sad. I also had a chance to walk down victoria arcade. why are the shops empty.... no money or rent too high. anybody can answer that one please...?

    Alan Sowle

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • Yarmouth does not need more spending on the arts, I know I have criticised councillors for being philistines in the past but right now what Yarmouth needs is the urgent repair of its built environment-all the old houses, the Rows and more recent properties that have fallen into disrepair, rot and untidiness because businesses and private owners are unwilling or cannot afford to make repairs and maintain them. Take King Street, look above street level at the wrecks of first floors and roofs, look at the state of the really old and should be treasured buildings around Peggottys-mosy of them occupied by pretty low rent businesses. Then there is the state of the woodwork, brick work and rainwater downpipes etc in many of the Rows, broken and rotting. If Yarmouth gets any money it should be spent on getting the place looking decent again which would lift the spirits of locals and encourage holiday makers to linger longer in the town,

    FlintinChalk

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • As yet another report with the magic word of COULD in the headline .. So basically we wait and see what actually happens... The alarming lack of detail means we are little wiser as to how it MAY or WILL possibly affect GY in what area or areas ... A £10.000 start is not going to make any noticeable difference.. .. We will have to wait and see if all this hype actually turns the COULD into a positive YES and GY rises to better things ... There has been far too many Mercury reports of COULD in the past, only to fizzle out in disappointment as the COULD did not deliver the expectations reported. Time will tell what develops with this report ... Never assume anything and you will not be disappointed as the saying goes..

    Lionel

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • A bit more detail?

    suffin else

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • Totally inappropriate use of the word tsunami?

    Robert Coyle

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • Very informative article.

    Dave Mortlock

    Friday, January 20, 2017

