New Years Day swimmers brave the cold in aid of scout group

Brave swimmers take on chilly waters for a New Years Day swim Archant

A group braved chilly waters on a New Years Day swim to raise funds for a scout trip.

More than £2,000 was raised for the 1st Caister scout group who are looking to travel to Austria in August.

Taking part were 15 people including scout leaders, scouts, a beaver and Phoenix explorers.

They were joined by staff from The Beach Hut and Kings Arms pub.

As they rushed out to sea near The Beach Hut on North Drive, Great Yarmouth, more than 100 people were there in attendance to cheer them on.

Scout leader Lisa Garrod, who organised and took part in the event said: “It was a great event and enjoyed by everyone who took part.

“The sea was very cold when you first entered it, but then we all seemed to warm up.

“It was a very refreshing, fun and bracing way to start 2017 - a big thank you to everyone involved.”