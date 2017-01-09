NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney encourages people with an interest in healthcare to join its governing body

NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney is encouraging people with an interest in healthcare to consider applying to join its governing body and help drive through further improvements on behalf of patients.

The Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is looking to recruit a dynamic lay member to help plan health services and make decisions on future provision while ensuring the interests of patients are taken into account.

The successful applicant will have full voting rights as a member of the governing body, and will also chair a sub-committee. They will need to commit around three days a month to the role, and will received remuneration of £8,040 a year.

Louise Jordan-Hall is a current lay member who has served on primary care trust and CCG boards for the past eight years and held the position of vice chair throughout that time.

She said: “I would encourage other people to go for it. I enjoy the role and find it stimulating and it has given me the opportunity to continue working and contributing at a high level since taking early retirement

“I find the views of lay members are valued because we provide the patients’ perspective as well as our own professional expertise. I really do feel that the lay members have a strong voice on this CCG.

“It is important and satisfying to influence what happens in our local communities and to be able to give views, advise and challenge the governing body while at the same time assisting members to develop.”

Fellow lay member John Plaskett, who has served on NHS boards for nearly nine years after starting off as a non-executive director of a primary care trust, said he enjoyed continuing putting the skills he developed during his career in business to good use.

He said: “I would like to see the NHS become a little bit more business-orientated as I believe there are opportunities to make efficiencies and integrate services more closely. My role as a lay member gives me the chance to use my experience as a businessman to hopefully help us achieve that by offering critique when plans are being discussed.

“It is really important to have a balance of lay members who have different skills and different points of view. We are looking for someone who cares passionately about patients and wants to provide a better quality service without losing focus on offering value for money.

“If you think you could help shape the NHS, offer challenge and critique and keep patients at the forefront of your mind, then this could be the role for you.”

The job advert is available on www.jobs.nhs.uk, with a closing date of February 2.

To receive a copy of the role description or to apply, by sending a CV and personal statement, email: mark.murphy1@nhs.net

To discuss the role informally with the chair or chief executive contact 01502 718623.