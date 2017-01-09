Search

Advanced search

NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney encourages people with an interest in healthcare to join its governing body

09 January, 2017 - 12:30
John Plaskett

John Plaskett

Archant

NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney is encouraging people with an interest in healthcare to consider applying to join its governing body and help drive through further improvements on behalf of patients.

Comment
Louise Jordan-Hall Louise Jordan-Hall

The Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is looking to recruit a dynamic lay member to help plan health services and make decisions on future provision while ensuring the interests of patients are taken into account.

The successful applicant will have full voting rights as a member of the governing body, and will also chair a sub-committee. They will need to commit around three days a month to the role, and will received remuneration of £8,040 a year.

Louise Jordan-Hall is a current lay member who has served on primary care trust and CCG boards for the past eight years and held the position of vice chair throughout that time.

She said: “I would encourage other people to go for it. I enjoy the role and find it stimulating and it has given me the opportunity to continue working and contributing at a high level since taking early retirement

“I find the views of lay members are valued because we provide the patients’ perspective as well as our own professional expertise. I really do feel that the lay members have a strong voice on this CCG.

“It is important and satisfying to influence what happens in our local communities and to be able to give views, advise and challenge the governing body while at the same time assisting members to develop.”

Fellow lay member John Plaskett, who has served on NHS boards for nearly nine years after starting off as a non-executive director of a primary care trust, said he enjoyed continuing putting the skills he developed during his career in business to good use.

He said: “I would like to see the NHS become a little bit more business-orientated as I believe there are opportunities to make efficiencies and integrate services more closely. My role as a lay member gives me the chance to use my experience as a businessman to hopefully help us achieve that by offering critique when plans are being discussed.

“It is really important to have a balance of lay members who have different skills and different points of view. We are looking for someone who cares passionately about patients and wants to provide a better quality service without losing focus on offering value for money.

“If you think you could help shape the NHS, offer challenge and critique and keep patients at the forefront of your mind, then this could be the role for you.”

The job advert is available on www.jobs.nhs.uk, with a closing date of February 2.

To receive a copy of the role description or to apply, by sending a CV and personal statement, email: mark.murphy1@nhs.net

To discuss the role informally with the chair or chief executive contact 01502 718623.

Keywords: NHS Great Yarmouth Waveney lowestoft

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Gallery: £1.7m to restore unique attraction

Yesterday, 14:49 George Ryan
GREAT YARMOUTH HOLIDAY MAKERS TAKING A TRIP ON THE WATERWAYS DATED AUGUST 21ST 1955 OR 1956 PLATE P2199 FOA Aug 2014

Plans to restore a unique tourist attraction to its former glory have been given a boost after receiving a £1.7m grant.

Have you seen these stunning images of hundreds of seals?

Yesterday, 17:09 George Ryan
An aerial photo taken above Scroby Sands off Great Yarmouth. Photo: Mike Page

These amazing images show hundreds of seals and their pups on Scroby Sands in Great Yarmouth.

Bye bye North Norfolk Radio: Listeners react to changes at radio station which have left some reaching for power off button

Yesterday, 14:31 Ally McGilvray
Dick Hutchinson, pictured right, has left North Norfolk Radio prompting speculation over the station's future.

But station insists it is not closing.

Tribute paid to Second World War veteran Reginald Watson ahead of funeral

Yesterday, 13:19 David Hannant
Ormesby St Margaret chuch, where Reginald Watson's funeral is to be held. Picture: James Bass

A former parish councillor has paid tribute to a Second World War veteran ahead of his funeral tomorrow.

Most Read

Officers warn ‘Amazon’ scam could cost people dearly

Yesterday, 09:57 Staff reporter
File photo dated 25/11/15 of an Amazon sign, as the retail giant has launched a free one-hour restaurant delivery service for Prime members in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday September 7, 2016. The service is the latest effort by the online retailer to attract customers to its £79-a-year subscription base following ultra-fast delivery offers and the launch of Amazon Fresh food deliveries in June. See PA story CONSUMER Amazon. Photo credit should read: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk to be on their guard about scam emails claiming to be from Amazon.

Read more

Forecasters say snow could be coming to East Anglia

Yesterday, 12:38 Nicholas Carding
Forecasters say snow may fall in the region by next weekend. Photo: Mike Page

The region could be set for snow towards the end of the week, with forecasters warning of Arctic air and winds moving south.

Read more
Met Office

Well known Gorleston businessman dies aged 86

Yesterday, 09:25 David Hannant
Bryan Westbrook pictured in Nelly's Sweet Shop, Picture: Submitted by Ian Westbrook

A man who spent decades as a pillar of his community, providing the town with entertainment and sweet treats, has died aged 86.

Read more
London

Gallery: £1.7m to restore unique attraction

Yesterday, 14:49 George Ryan
GREAT YARMOUTH HOLIDAY MAKERS TAKING A TRIP ON THE WATERWAYS DATED AUGUST 21ST 1955 OR 1956 PLATE P2199 FOA Aug 2014

Plans to restore a unique tourist attraction to its former glory have been given a boost after receiving a £1.7m grant.

Read more
Bernard Williamson

Have you seen these stunning images of hundreds of seals?

Yesterday, 17:09 George Ryan
An aerial photo taken above Scroby Sands off Great Yarmouth. Photo: Mike Page

These amazing images show hundreds of seals and their pups on Scroby Sands in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up