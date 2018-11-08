Video

Norfolk beaches take part in Danny Boyle’s Remembrance Day tribute

The large-scale portrait of a casualty from the WWI - Driver Stephen Hewitt on Brancaster Beach as part of Pages of the Sea, created by Danny Boyle. Picture: Matthew Usher. Matthew Usher Photography

Portraits and silhouettes of soldiers, nurses and munitions workers lined two Norfolk beaches as part of a Remembrance Day tribute by filmmaker Danny Boyle.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beaches at Gorleston and Brancaster welcomed hundreds of visitors to create the moving images in the sand throughout the day, before the evening high tide washed them away in a poignant goodbye.

Jacob Hewes, event manager in Gorleston, said: “Today marks the centenary of the end of the First World War and here at Gorleston Beach we have been creating silhouettes of soldiers, nurses and munition workers all along the beach.

“It is about remembering everyone because everyone was affected by the war, so we are all coming together to say a collective thank you and goodbye to all those people who left our shores so long ago.

“We are also serving trench cake to add to the experience of the visual display, the sound of the sea and now the taste to really ground yourself in the moment of this historical and remarkable event.

Pages of the Sea at Brancaster showing sculpture of Driver Stephen Hewitt. Photo: Iain Fraser-Barker Pages of the Sea at Brancaster showing sculpture of Driver Stephen Hewitt. Photo: Iain Fraser-Barker

“We also have a community art installation which we have done, workshops and community engagement in Gorleston and Great Yarmouth in care homes, cafes and schools, to talk to people about the First World War and get their stories.

“These are precious memories and stories and we are displaying them today too.”

In Brancaster just when the sun was setting at around 3.45pm members of the public gathered around the portrait of driver Stephen Hewitt while a poem, The Wound in Time by Carol Ann Duffy, was read aloud.

Stephen Hewitt, from Norfolk, died in 1916 while serving with the Royal Field Artillery.

Pages of the Sea at Brancaster showing sculpture of Driver Stephen Hewitt. Photo: Iain Fraser-Barker Pages of the Sea at Brancaster showing sculpture of Driver Stephen Hewitt. Photo: Iain Fraser-Barker

Lucy Jones, 29, from Docking, said: “I think it is quite fitting and poignant that Stephen Hewitt’s sculpture is here on a Norfolk beach as he was buried in Greece, he never returned. It’s like he’s finally come back home.”

John Powler, 67, from Brancaster, said: “It’s quite breathtaking. The sculpture on the beach, with the sun setting behind it really does paint quite the picture.”

The two beaches formed part of the wider project, called Pages of the Sea, with more than 30 taking part across the country.