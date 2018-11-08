Search

Advanced search
Video

Norfolk beaches take part in Danny Boyle’s Remembrance Day tribute

PUBLISHED: 10:43 12 November 2018

The large-scale portrait of a casualty from the WWI - Driver Stephen Hewitt on Brancaster Beach as part of Pages of the Sea, created by Danny Boyle. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The large-scale portrait of a casualty from the WWI - Driver Stephen Hewitt on Brancaster Beach as part of Pages of the Sea, created by Danny Boyle. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Matthew Usher Photography

Portraits and silhouettes of soldiers, nurses and munitions workers lined two Norfolk beaches as part of a Remembrance Day tribute by filmmaker Danny Boyle.

Beaches at Gorleston and Brancaster welcomed hundreds of visitors to create the moving images in the sand throughout the day, before the evening high tide washed them away in a poignant goodbye.

Jacob Hewes, event manager in Gorleston, said: “Today marks the centenary of the end of the First World War and here at Gorleston Beach we have been creating silhouettes of soldiers, nurses and munition workers all along the beach.

“It is about remembering everyone because everyone was affected by the war, so we are all coming together to say a collective thank you and goodbye to all those people who left our shores so long ago.

“We are also serving trench cake to add to the experience of the visual display, the sound of the sea and now the taste to really ground yourself in the moment of this historical and remarkable event.

Pages of the Sea at Brancaster showing sculpture of Driver Stephen Hewitt. Photo: Iain Fraser-BarkerPages of the Sea at Brancaster showing sculpture of Driver Stephen Hewitt. Photo: Iain Fraser-Barker

“We also have a community art installation which we have done, workshops and community engagement in Gorleston and Great Yarmouth in care homes, cafes and schools, to talk to people about the First World War and get their stories.

“These are precious memories and stories and we are displaying them today too.”

In Brancaster just when the sun was setting at around 3.45pm members of the public gathered around the portrait of driver Stephen Hewitt while a poem, The Wound in Time by Carol Ann Duffy, was read aloud.

Stephen Hewitt, from Norfolk, died in 1916 while serving with the Royal Field Artillery.

Pages of the Sea at Brancaster showing sculpture of Driver Stephen Hewitt. Photo: Iain Fraser-BarkerPages of the Sea at Brancaster showing sculpture of Driver Stephen Hewitt. Photo: Iain Fraser-Barker

Lucy Jones, 29, from Docking, said: “I think it is quite fitting and poignant that Stephen Hewitt’s sculpture is here on a Norfolk beach as he was buried in Greece, he never returned. It’s like he’s finally come back home.”

John Powler, 67, from Brancaster, said: “It’s quite breathtaking. The sculpture on the beach, with the sun setting behind it really does paint quite the picture.”

The two beaches formed part of the wider project, called Pages of the  Sea, with more than 30 taking part across the country.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into telephone pole

11:17 Marc Betts
A man remains in hospital after a crash on Thrigby Road. Picture: Google

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole and tree before landing in a ditch.

Wood you believe it? Cabinet maker in planning dispute over cladding materials

07:50 David Hannant
Andrew Lodge at the new house he has built to let at Irstead, with the wood effect fibre cement cladding which the Broads Authority have asked him to remove as it is not real wood. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A cabinet maker is at loggerheads with Broads bosses, after using “wood effect” cladding on a holiday home, when the authority expected real wood to be used.

National cycling championships to be hosted in Norfolk, it is revealed

5 minutes ago Marc Betts
Norfolk will be hosting the National Road Championships next June. Picture: Julian Claxton

National road cycling championships will next year be hosted in Norfolk, it has been announced.

Video Norfolk beaches take part in Danny Boyle’s Remembrance Day tribute

10:43 Reece Hanson and Emily Prince
The large-scale portrait of a casualty from the WWI - Driver Stephen Hewitt on Brancaster Beach as part of Pages of the Sea, created by Danny Boyle. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Portraits and silhouettes of soldiers, nurses and munitions workers lined two Norfolk beaches as part of a Remembrance Day tribute by filmmaker Danny Boyle.

Most Read

Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into telephone pole

11:17 Marc Betts
A man remains in hospital after a crash on Thrigby Road. Picture: Google

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole and tree before landing in a ditch.

Read more
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Updated Two cars in crash which closed part of A47

Yesterday, 11:53 Abigail Nicholson
Breydon Bridge , Yarmouth. Photo: Nick Butcher

Breydon Bridge on the A47 was closed in both directions after two cars crashed.

Read more

Video Norfolk beaches take part in Danny Boyle’s Remembrance Day tribute

10:43 Reece Hanson and Emily Prince
The large-scale portrait of a casualty from the WWI - Driver Stephen Hewitt on Brancaster Beach as part of Pages of the Sea, created by Danny Boyle. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Portraits and silhouettes of soldiers, nurses and munitions workers lined two Norfolk beaches as part of a Remembrance Day tribute by filmmaker Danny Boyle.

Read more
Remembrance Day 2018

Wood you believe it? Cabinet maker in planning dispute over cladding materials

07:50 David Hannant
Andrew Lodge at the new house he has built to let at Irstead, with the wood effect fibre cement cladding which the Broads Authority have asked him to remove as it is not real wood. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A cabinet maker is at loggerheads with Broads bosses, after using “wood effect” cladding on a holiday home, when the authority expected real wood to be used.

Read more
Broads Authority

Video Neighbours describe harrowing aftermath of Yarmouth murder

Thursday, November 8, 2018 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

Residents have shared harrowing accounts of seeing a stabbing victim collapsed on the pavement and fighting for his life in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Local Weather

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy