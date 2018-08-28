Search

Community-minded model needs your votes for Miss England final

PUBLISHED: 13:40 17 November 2018

Lilly Titcombe, from Caister on Sea has been short-listed for the national beauty competition. Picture: Contributed

A young model needs your help to achieve her dream and become Miss England.

Lilly Rose Titcombe, from Caister on Sea has been short-listed for the national beauty competition.

The 23-year-old, who helps people get back into work is in the lead with highest number of votes.

Miss Titcombe is in the quarter-final with the eventual winner with going direct to the final.

She credits her pagent dreams to her mother - who she describes as her biggest support and “best friend”.

“My mum used to model and she was so successful with pagents,” she added, “She’s excited I am following in her footsteps.”

The young model has worked tirelessly to build a portfolio and has modelled for Palmers, in Great Yarmouth every year.

“Miss England is also about fundraising, and I want to be able to help vulnerable people,” she said.

To vote for Miss Titcombe text MISSPHOTO10 to 63333.

Voting ends on January 7 and votes cost 50p each.

Community-minded model needs your votes for Miss England final

