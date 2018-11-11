Search

Advanced search

‘You don’t expect to be assaulted when you’re helping someone’ - Norfolk officer speaks out about shocking attack

PUBLISHED: 10:42 13 November 2018

PC Debbie Lawson. PIC: Supplied by PC Debbie Lawson

PC Debbie Lawson. PIC: Supplied by PC Debbie Lawson

Archant

A Norfolk police officer has described the shocking moment she was attacked while going to help someone in a bid to try and raise awareness about the dangers that frontline staff face on a daily basis.

PC Debbie Lawson has been assaulted at least five times in more than nine years that she has served as a police constable.

But the officer, who is currently based at Gorleston, said the latest attack which happened after she went to help a vulnerable woman has affected her the most.

She said: “I’ve been assaulted before but nothing has affected me, and my family as much as this one.”

In the early hours of May 20 she and a colleague, who were in the prisoner van, went over to try and help three women who seemed to be involved in an argument near to the Ocean Room in Gorleston.

PC Lawson said one woman seemed to be “really intoxicated” and “particularly vulnerable” and they sought to get her home safely.

But while transporting her home in the van, PC Lawson said the woman suddenly attacked her.

“She said something to me and I said I’m sorry I didn’t hear what you said,” the officer explained.

“A few seconds later she looked me straight in the eye and just punched me straight on the bridge of my nose.

“It was just one punch and I saw the white lights and was unconscious in the back of the police van.”

PC Lawson came round but collapsed again as she tried to get out of the van.

The woman was arrested for the assault and taken to the police investigation centre where she attacked a detention officer.

The officer is back at work after a difficult three months of recovery which included regular counselling sessions, support from line managers and colleagues, and occupational health.

Last week her attacker, Naomi Weymouth, appeared in court where she was sentenced to an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

The officer, who is still affected by the case, said: “If you’re trying to detain someone to arrest them you kind of expect it but that’s a totally different situation to the one I’ve just experienced.”

“I was trying to help her and there was no warning signal whatsoever, no warning signs it just came out of nowhere. You don’t expect to be assaulted when you’re helping someone out to try and keep them safe.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Great Yarmouth seafront road to have nine weeks of repairs starting this month

8 minutes ago Joseph Norton
Roadworks are coming to North Drive in Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A stretch of seafront Great Yarmouth road is set to undergo nine weeks of repairs - at a cost of £100,000.

Man who threatened to kill woman in torrent of abusive phone calls is jailed

54 minutes ago Joseph Norton
Sean Robertson, from Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth, has been jailed after admitting harassment and drug offences.

A man who threatened to kill a woman he bombarded with abusive phone calls has been jailed.

Man who spent 862 days in hospital died while refusing help from carers, inquest hears

14:56 Will Jefford
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

Adriano Guedes, aged 65, of Kessingland, moved to England from Portugal more than 15 years ago and was admitted to hospital in 2014 after having a stroke.

Yarmouth murder victim named as police continue to question suspect

13:10 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

The man who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Most Read

Driver remains in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into telephone pole

Yesterday, 11:17 Marc Betts
A man remains in hospital after a crash on Thrigby Road. Picture: Google

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole and tree before landing in a ditch.

Read more
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Yarmouth murder victim named as police continue to question suspect

13:10 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

The man who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Norwich Magistrates Court

Man arrested for multiple driving offences in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 13:37 Joseph Norton
A man has been arrested for multiple driving offences including drink driving. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences including drink driving in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Video Norfolk beaches take part in Danny Boyle’s Remembrance Day tribute

Yesterday, 10:43 Reece Hanson and Emily Prince
The large-scale portrait of a casualty from the WWI - Driver Stephen Hewitt on Brancaster Beach as part of Pages of the Sea, created by Danny Boyle. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Portraits and silhouettes of soldiers, nurses and munitions workers lined two Norfolk beaches as part of a Remembrance Day tribute by filmmaker Danny Boyle.

Read more
Remembrance Day 2018

Updated Two cars in crash which closed part of A47

Sunday, November 11, 2018 Abigail Nicholson
Breydon Bridge , Yarmouth. Photo: Nick Butcher

Breydon Bridge on the A47 was closed in both directions after two cars crashed.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy