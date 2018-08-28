Search

Advanced search

Norfolk shop worker needs your votes to reach Miss England final

PUBLISHED: 11:16 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:16 16 November 2018

Natoya Rimmer from Acle who is hoping to make it to the next round of the Miss England competition. Picture Natoya Rimmer

Natoya Rimmer from Acle who is hoping to make it to the next round of the Miss England competition. Picture Natoya Rimmer

Archant

A shop worker from Norfolk is currently one of the front runners in this year’s Miss England competition.

Natoya Rimmer, from Acle, has the third highest number of votes in the quarter-final with the eventual winner going direct to the final.

The 20-year-old, who works at Outfit in Great Yarmouth, entered the contest with no previous modelling experience.

“I put in all my details online, sent a photo and was shortlisted,” she said. “They wanted a more model type photo and when I told them I hadn’t done any modelling before they said a photo on a black top would be fine.”

Miss Rimmer, who when she was younger achieved third place in the country for high jump, said she would love to make the final.

“It would be amazing,” she added.

To vote for Miss Rimmer text MISSPHOTO13 to 63333.

Voting ends on January 7 and votes cost 50p each.

Other News

Norfolk shop worker needs your votes to reach Miss England final

8 minutes ago Jessica Long
Natoya Rimmer from Acle who is hoping to make it to the next round of the Miss England competition. Picture Natoya Rimmer

A shop worker from Norfolk is currently one of the front runners in this year’s Miss England competition.

How to help Eddie the iguana to buy a new home

08:34 Liz Coates
A donation page has been set up for Eddie the Iguana Picture: Zoe Brown

A fundraising page has been set up for a wandering iguana found thin and thirsty in Gorleston.

‘Cruel, completely inaccurate and callous’ - family describe anguish as Hannah Witheridge troll jailed

07:16 Liz Coates
Hannah Witheridge who was murdered in Koh Tao Picture: supplied

The sister of murder victim Hannah Witheridge has described as an “absolute atrocity” the actions of a tormenter troll who set up a “dark and unusual” fake profile in her name.

Man in his 70s punched in the face several times during road rage incident

06:59 Joseph Norton
A man in his 70s was assaulted after he got involved in an argument as he reversed from a driveway on Perebrown Avenue, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Streetview

A man in his 70s was punched in the face several times after he became involved in an argument as he reversed from a driveway in Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

Police want to speak to this woman after cash was taken from the till in Poundland

Wed, 12:29 Liz Coates
Police want to identify this woman after cash was taken from a till in Poundland Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman following a theft in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Yarmouth murder victim named as police continue to question suspect

Tue, 13:10 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

The man who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Norwich Magistrates Court

Norfolk hospital to pay £600,000 to girl left disabled by mistakes at birth

Yesterday, 14:16 Joseph Norton
Firefighters attended 18 false fire alarms at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston between 2017/18. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A young girl left severely disabled after mistakes were made during her birth at a Norfolk hospital will receive an extra £600,000 in damages.

Read more

New food delivery service launches in Great Yarmouth

Wed, 12:20 Joseph Norton
Takeaway Taxi founder Milon Miah with one of their delivery vehicles

Residents in Great Yarmouth will be able to enjoy having their favourite fast food orders delivered right to their doorstep thanks to a new delivery service.

Read more
Norwich

Pub garden makes way for homes in bid to boost business

Wed, 14:51 Liz Coates
Rumbold Arms, Southtown Road. Picture: James Bass

Homes are going up on a pub’s garden as it looks for ways to thrive.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy