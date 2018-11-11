Search

Norfolk to fall silent to mark centenary of Armistice Day

11 November, 2018
Those who fell in the First World War will be commemorated on the centenary of Armistice Day in Norfolk.

Norfolk will today fall silent and salute those who fell fighting for peace.

Today marks the centenary of Armistice Day, when a conflict which claimed the lives of millions of soldiers and civilians was brought to an end.

At various locations across the county, including Norwich Cathedral, Thetford, Gorleston and Sandringham, events will start at 6am when lone pipers will play the tune Battle’s O’er as part of a national event Battle’s Over - A Nation’s Tribute.

In Norwich, at 10.40am, a service of remembrance and a minute’s silence will be held at the war memorial outside City Hall, followed by a veterans and armed forces parade to the Cathedral at 11.05am.

At 6pm there will be a candlelit procession from the cathedral to City Hall for a short service including the ringing of the city bells and lighting of a beacon.

Poppies will also be projected onto Norwich Castle and a roll of honour reading will be played from City Hall balcony.

In Attleborough, Wymondham, Diss, Harleston, Thetford, Cawston, Cromer, Holt, North Walsham and King’s Lynn hundreds of people are expected to line the streets to witness Remembrance Day parades and processions.

In villages, towns and parishes, services, silences and wreath laying ceremonies will take place at 11am.

In Great Yarmouth, the town’s Festival of Remembrance will be held in the Hippodrome.

Starting at 4.30pm, the event will culminate in a minute’s silence which will see hundreds of red poppy leaves made by schoolchildren from the Great Yarmouth area cascade from the ceiling of the building.

At Norwich Cathedral, Great Yarmouth Minster and King’s Lynn Minster, people are encouraged by this newspaper to place a wooden backed poppy in a bid to create a Norfolk-wide field of remembrance to those who sacrificed so much during the First World War.

Communities in Sprowston, Martham, Marsham, Dilham, Neatishead, Runham, Mundesley have also created their own Fields of Remembrance and visual memorials.

Two Norfolk beaches are on the list of those taking part in a Remembrance Sunday tribute by filmmaker Danny Boyle.

Gorleston Beach and Brancaster Beach will take part in the Pages of the Sea project, which will see a portrait of an individual from the First World War emerge from the sand, before being washed away.

The public is invited to gather at the beaches on Sunday, November 11, to mark the centenary of Armistice.

And, in Costessey, the community aims to recreate an historical photograph taken outside the White Hart pub on Armistice Day in 1918.

As darkness falls, the bells of churches across the county – more than any other in the country – will ring out and beacons of peace will be lit, marking the end of the Battle’s Over tribute.

