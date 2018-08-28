Search

Advanced search

Norfolk welcomes geospatial technician apprentice following government support

PUBLISHED: 10:15 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:38 08 November 2018

Apprentice Elliot Brooks. Picture: C A Design Services

Apprentice Elliot Brooks. Picture: C A Design Services

C A Design Services

An apprenticeship scheme which was only given the go-ahead by the government in March has come to Norfolk, with a Great Yarmouth business taking on a geospatial technician apprentices.

Elliot Brooks, who was recruited by Gapton Hall based CADS, will undertake the level 3 apprenticeship over the course of two years through on-the-job training and formal learning modules delivered by Dudley College in the West Midlands.

The apprenticeship gives individuals the skills and training to analyse geospatial data using digital technology such as 3D laser scanning.

Robin Thorp, head of survey services at CADS said: “It’s a really positive move for the GIS and surveying sector. We’ve found it challenging to fill vacancies because of the national skills gap, however this apprenticeship will help bring through the next generation of geospatial professionals to deliver future projects in the region.”

The geospatial apprenticeship was developed by a group of 19 employers, led by Swedish contractors Skanska and supported by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and the Chartered Institution of Civil Engineering Surveyors.

Other News

Final Crucial Crew event of the year heads to Norfolk town

33 minutes ago Abigail Nicholson
A Crucial Crew workshop was held at the North Lynn Fire Station. Pictured with volunteer Olly Vince is Viktorija (11). Picture: Ian Burt

More than 850 school children from Great Yarmouth and surrounding areas will take part in a Fire Service event to help their safety skills.

Fire service called to house fire in Cobholm

10:24 Joseph Norton
Fire services were called to house fire in Webber Close, Cobholm earlier this morning. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire services were called to a house fire in Cobholm earlier this morning.

This is how the Archbishop of Canterbury ended up in my Norfolk home

09:14 Abigail Nicholson
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby with Tillie, 10, Shaniece, 9, Keanen, 7, Dynasty, 3, Skyla-Rose, 7. Picture: Kay's Photography

The Most Rev Justin Welby visited a Norfolk family’s home in Gorleston as part of his Norfolk tour.

Archbishop sets sail in remembrance ceremony to those who died at sea

Yesterday, 17:43 Abigail Nicholson
The Archbishop of Canterbury meets crew members from the Caister lifeboat. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury took to the waves to lay a wreath in memory of those who have died at sea.

Most Read

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

Wed, 10:57 Dan Grimmer
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

A motorcyclist has died and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving after a crash which closed a road in Great Yarmouth for almost four hours.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

Wed, 14:42 Liz Coates
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

The motorcyclist killed in a collision in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre

Two arrested following police raid in Gorleston

Tue, 10:10 Joseph Norton
Two people have been arrested following a police raid in Gorleston this morning. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a police raid in Gorleston earlier this morning.

Read more

X Factor stars and celebrity chef to turn on Christmas lights

Wed, 12:21 Liz Coates
Crowds gather at a previous switch-on event. Picture: Gorleston Traders Association

Two TV talent show brothers are adding an X Factor sparkle to Gorleston’s Christmas lights switch on.

Read more
Greater Yarmouth Tourism

Serious crash blocks road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Tue, 23:13 Sabrina Johnson
Serious crash blocks road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Motorists are being advised to avoid a stretch of road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston following a “serious” crash.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy