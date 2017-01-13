Search

Norfolk and Waveney face snow and flood warnings

13 January, 2017 - 09:09
Walk on Sheringham east end.

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Severe flood warnings remain in place in the Yarmouth area following heavy snow fall across the region.

The Environment Agency has issued 42 flood alerts - including 12 severe warnings - across the county.

Later today, a combination of high tides and extreme weather conditions are expected to cause large waves along the coast.

The high tide is due at Great Yarmouth at around 9.30pm today, while in Lowestoft it is expected 15 minutes later.

The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The police have deployed 50 police officers to Yarmouth and 200 soldiers from Nottingham have been deployed to the town.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service are planning to use national resources to double their capacity; this includes requesting more high volume pumps and boats. Fire and rescue officers are assisting the police with delivering safety information to the public. Nine fire services are assisting in Norfolk including South Wales, Herefordshire and Oxfordshire.

Three evacuation centres have been set up in Yarmouth at Caister Academy, Cliff Park Ormiston Academy and Christ Church in King Street.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Graham Plant has urged people to stay safe and for those who have been advised to evacuate to leave their homes.

He said: “Our biggest worry is people’s safety and making sure they keep away from areas of greatest concern. I would advise people that if they are advised to evacuate that in the interest of their own safety that they do so and go to their nearest rest centre.

“We would not want anybody injured and we are trying to make sure that nobody is hurt by taking these provision. We want to make sure that properties are preserved, but the safety of the public is our primary concern.”

In west Norfolk a precautionary evacuation notice has been issued in Heacham and Snettisham and round 20 properties could be at risk. And in north Norfolk police are concerned about Salthouse, Cley and Walcott and resources are in place for evacuation if necessary.

Great Yarmouth residents filling sandbags on Nelson Road North ahead of the high tide on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLYGreat Yarmouth residents filling sandbags on Nelson Road North ahead of the high tide on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Environment Agency has issued four severe flood warnings for the Lowestoft and Southwold areas – which warn of a danger to life – that are forecast at about 9.45pm tonight.

In Waveney two rest centres will be opened at Water Lane Leisure Centre and Carlton Colville Community Centre in Lowestoft. Coach pick up points will be available from 2pm at Lowestoft Railway station, South Beach Pavilion, Nicholas Everitt Park and at the car park by Southwold Pier to take residents with not transport available to rest centres.

Police are warning those most at risk to move their vehicles and belongings to higher ground and check on vulnerable neighbours.

The waves pound the beach at Cley. Picture: ALLY McGILVRAYThe waves pound the beach at Cley. Picture: ALLY McGILVRAY

Residents living near Gorleston seafront and the river in Great Yarmouth have received automated messages telling to take young children and pets upstairs for safety for the next 24 hours.

People are advised to take care near coastal defences and avoid coastal paths and promenades.

The worst of the snowfall across Norfolk is now thought to be over. A spokesman for Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, said: “It’s now really over the eastern part of Norfolk, moving away from Norwich in the next few hours or so.”

Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLYTerry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

He said wintery showers were expected to continue, especially in areas such as Cromer, Acle and Great Yarmouth, but that we may see bright patches elsewhere.

“It’s possible some of those wintery showers could produce more snow overnight in the north east area of Norfolk,” he said. “But we don’t anticipate there being more than a few centimetres at most.”

He said wintery showers could wash away any salt which had been laid to prevent ic, so that we may see some icy conditions, with temperatures as low as -3c.

“There are going to be strong winds as well, to near gale force, 50 to 60mph gales are possible in North Norfolk, and there are lots of Environment Agency warnings over tide levels.”

The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

  • NigelS, please crawl back in to your hole. There's no need to be ageist.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Edith

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Fear ye not Baby Boomers. I am of Generation X so I have seen much more snow in my time than we have seen today. I blame the press for over-hyping the situation. But it still stands that it's the Boomers who are out there stripping the shelves bare whilst us Generation X people are at work. The Millenials and Snowflakes are too busy stuck at home by the "bad weather" to get to the shops. The bad weather offends them too much...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    NigelS

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Nothing seems to bring more comments than the weather. At least the reports were not as drastic as one national daily. However I do wonder what the comments would have been if we had all woken to 2 foot of snow and none had been forecast. I just hope all the flood precautions are not needed but as the boy scouts say ' be prepared'

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    jennifer jane

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • NigelS Us baby boomers have a better diet than bread, milk and tinned soup. Sorry, it can`t be us.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Hereandthere

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Last night was a sleepless one in our household. We huddled within the smallest bedroom of the house as it is this one which is furthest away from the prevailing wind, and would offer us the best chance of evacuation should the rising sea level break over the stairs bannister. As dawn broke, a quick head count proved to be an early indication that we had all thankfully survived the night. Time, I felt, to survey the damage to ours and our surrounding properties. Prizing the boards from the windows, and carefully dismantling the sandbag wall from the front door, I was not ready for the sight that met me. Our worst weather fears had come to fruition. As the piecing +1 degree air mildly chilled my face, I was shocked to see that a fraction of our garden path was being crushed under incredible depths of snow; upto half a centimetre in places. And it looked frighteningly slippery. I immediately ordered the children to return upstairs, and hastily re-erected the sandbag protection. Reinforcing the blockaded windows with some old original Constable paintings, I too retreated to the safety of the box room, gathering all milk and bread supplies on the way that we had fortunately had the foresight to acquire the day previous. I was surprised when our children's school answered the call from me to notify them that we wouldn't be risking our safety in these conditions, and so they would not be attending today. My compliments to the brave receptionist who was willing to potentially sacrifice themselves to man the phones. I pray that this snow storm passes soon, as we are swiftly running out of material for the fire, and the paperboy will surely struggle to deliver anymore copies of the EDP for us to burn.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    DavidDavison

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • One wonders how old NigelS is, because I have to confess that it is only in the last ten years or so that I have not stocked up on candles, long life milk, put extra bread in the freezer and generally made sure the cupboards and log pile are well stocked in December. Power cuts, empty shelves , no vegetables , no milk because of snow and prolonged freezes were an uncomfortable reality in 63 and inconvenienced those who lived in rural areas the most. Carry on being blase and blaming the over 60s for everything!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    FlintinChalk

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Is it the same ability to cope with snow that sees the "winter of 63" generation first down the supermarket stripping the shelves bare of bead, milk and soup these days?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    NigelS

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • JohnnyH You mean when there is no actual snow to speak of. The years you speak of were when there were significant falls and drifting of snow, not these few millimetres of slushy stuff. Talk about over reaction. But then that`s the snow flake generation for you. Forgive the pun.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Hereandthere

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Regarding life continuing in 1963, I was too young to notice it but I'd guess life was simpler then, my Dad's drive to work was about a mile and it was odd to do more than 5, same for schools as teachers lived nearby. I remember the next big snow in 1979 and school was shut, trains stopped working. Best one was 1987 nobody could get to work because the Police shut the main roads and turned people away, I guess the problem is that today we just try to carry on as normal

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    JohnnyH

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Armagedon is just about over folks. The weather radar live shows the white stuff is just about clearing Norwich. with nothing following on behind. Phew! Patrick, if you want to look at the flood map just type in flood information service and it will give you current levels and warning etc. As Ted said, 1963 was a real pearler. Remember it all too well.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Hereandthere

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Thirdmate - lets be clear, NO school has shut because of snow in Norfolk, 3 schools in Yarmouth area have shut so they can be used to house people evacuated in case of flooding. Patrick, you talk as though snow is an inevitable aspect of Winter, fortunately it is not, we have had probably 10 significant falls in the last 40 years. The Holt Tweet was probably saracastic, I saw little evidence of anyone struggling to drive even in BMWs

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    JohnnyH

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • A possible EDP headline......NORFOLK MAN WALKS IN SNOW! with the sub heading severe flooding in Great Yarmouth, 1000s evacuated.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Rhombus

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • As ted said in earlier comment, 1963 no running water at home or school, still went to school. I remember pushing the bus up Thunder Lane as the wheels were spinning on the ice. We managed it and got to school and had a great day.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    JEN

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Everything will be ok until the Wi-Fi crashes or batteries drop below 20% then the real panic will start - even more than the man in Holt tweeting about 0.5mm of snow!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Big Bonce

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Let's be really clear - if you can see the ground through the white stuff you really do not have a snow fall (accumulation). We have had probably 10 times the amount pictured above over Wednesday nightThursday morning and it really was not worthy of comment. The real story here is the North Sea surge which is much more of a worry (and before someone else rants on, the amount of snow lying should not be in any way an impediment to the emergency services doing their jobs).

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    ScotCan

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • I thought I would check the flood map only to asked to join ruddy twitter! WTF!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    patrick

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • 1963 no running water at home or school, still went to school, life and business went on just the same, drivers know how to drive safely and without getting stuck. now we have a mere scattering of light snow and it's panic stations.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    ted

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • It would appear Great Yarmouth has missed out on the 'Blizzard' conditions but as 2 flakes of snow have fallen all schools are closed and the only businesses that are open are the drug dealers

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Thirdmate

    Friday, January 13, 2017

  • Absolute shocker!!! It's winter and snow falls!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    patrick

    Friday, January 13, 2017

