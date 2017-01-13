Norfolk and Waveney face snow and flood warnings

Walk on Sheringham east end. (c) copyright citizenside.com

Severe flood warnings remain in place in the Yarmouth area following heavy snow fall across the region.

The Environment Agency has issued 42 flood alerts - including 12 severe warnings - across the county.

Later today, a combination of high tides and extreme weather conditions are expected to cause large waves along the coast.

The high tide is due at Great Yarmouth at around 9.30pm today, while in Lowestoft it is expected 15 minutes later.

The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The police have deployed 50 police officers to Yarmouth and 200 soldiers from Nottingham have been deployed to the town.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service are planning to use national resources to double their capacity; this includes requesting more high volume pumps and boats. Fire and rescue officers are assisting the police with delivering safety information to the public. Nine fire services are assisting in Norfolk including South Wales, Herefordshire and Oxfordshire.

Three evacuation centres have been set up in Yarmouth at Caister Academy, Cliff Park Ormiston Academy and Christ Church in King Street.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Graham Plant has urged people to stay safe and for those who have been advised to evacuate to leave their homes.

He said: “Our biggest worry is people’s safety and making sure they keep away from areas of greatest concern. I would advise people that if they are advised to evacuate that in the interest of their own safety that they do so and go to their nearest rest centre.

“We would not want anybody injured and we are trying to make sure that nobody is hurt by taking these provision. We want to make sure that properties are preserved, but the safety of the public is our primary concern.”

In west Norfolk a precautionary evacuation notice has been issued in Heacham and Snettisham and round 20 properties could be at risk. And in north Norfolk police are concerned about Salthouse, Cley and Walcott and resources are in place for evacuation if necessary.

Great Yarmouth residents filling sandbags on Nelson Road North ahead of the high tide on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Great Yarmouth residents filling sandbags on Nelson Road North ahead of the high tide on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Environment Agency has issued four severe flood warnings for the Lowestoft and Southwold areas – which warn of a danger to life – that are forecast at about 9.45pm tonight.

In Waveney two rest centres will be opened at Water Lane Leisure Centre and Carlton Colville Community Centre in Lowestoft. Coach pick up points will be available from 2pm at Lowestoft Railway station, South Beach Pavilion, Nicholas Everitt Park and at the car park by Southwold Pier to take residents with not transport available to rest centres.

Police are warning those most at risk to move their vehicles and belongings to higher ground and check on vulnerable neighbours.

The waves pound the beach at Cley. Picture: ALLY McGILVRAY The waves pound the beach at Cley. Picture: ALLY McGILVRAY

Residents living near Gorleston seafront and the river in Great Yarmouth have received automated messages telling to take young children and pets upstairs for safety for the next 24 hours.

People are advised to take care near coastal defences and avoid coastal paths and promenades.

The worst of the snowfall across Norfolk is now thought to be over. A spokesman for Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, said: “It’s now really over the eastern part of Norfolk, moving away from Norwich in the next few hours or so.”

Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

He said wintery showers were expected to continue, especially in areas such as Cromer, Acle and Great Yarmouth, but that we may see bright patches elsewhere.

“It’s possible some of those wintery showers could produce more snow overnight in the north east area of Norfolk,” he said. “But we don’t anticipate there being more than a few centimetres at most.”

He said wintery showers could wash away any salt which had been laid to prevent ic, so that we may see some icy conditions, with temperatures as low as -3c.

“There are going to be strong winds as well, to near gale force, 50 to 60mph gales are possible in North Norfolk, and there are lots of Environment Agency warnings over tide levels.”

The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

