Search

Advanced search

Norfolk heroes recognised in Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

30 December, 2016 - 22:30
Caroline Williams Norfolk Chamber of Commerce chief executive. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Caroline Williams Norfolk Chamber of Commerce chief executive. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A community stalwart, business leader and harbour master are among those featured in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

1 Comments
Heather Edwards leading the Alzheimers singing session at Leyham Court in Bowthorpe Photo: Bill Smith Copy: Paul Durrant For: Archant Archant © 2010 01603 772434Heather Edwards leading the Alzheimers singing session at Leyham Court in Bowthorpe Photo: Bill Smith Copy: Paul Durrant For: Archant Archant © 2010 01603 772434

More than 13 people from across the county have today been honoured for their tireless efforts in supporting the community.

Included in this year’s list is a Norwich piano teacher whose work with music has helped countless people living with dementia.

Sixty-three-year-old Heather Edwards, from The Avenues, was key to the foundation of the Come Singing groups for people living with the condition.

She was also behind the launch of Music Mirrors, which uses sounds to help keep people’s memories alive.

Michael Fillenham has been awarded the British Empire Medal. Picture: Ian BurtMichael Fillenham has been awarded the British Empire Medal. Picture: Ian Burt

Mrs Edwards first realised the power of memory and music when it helped her to communicate with her own father, Stanley Kilburn, who had stopped speaking after suffering from a stroke.

She said was accepting the British Empire Medal in memory of her father, who died about nine years ago aged 84, and on behalf of all the Come Singing volunteers.

She said: “I feel that I am getting the British Empire Medal on behalf of the whole group of volunteers, on behalf of all of us that want to do practical things to help people living with dementia. We are interested in doing practical things to help people live as best they can.”

She also paid tribute to the “amazing courage” of people living with dementia and the people who care for them.

Cutter commander Shaun Edwards, who has been made an MBE. Picture: Shaun EdwardsCutter commander Shaun Edwards, who has been made an MBE. Picture: Shaun Edwards

Mrs Edwards said the idea for Music Mirrors began when she was reading aloud to her mother, Doreen Kilburn, from a notebook in which her father had written down stories from his early life, and it sparked a reaction from her father.

“I think what it was, he was hearing his words read back to him. It was reawakening memories and the idea [for Music Mirrors] came from that really.”

She added: “Since then I’ve got to know many monumental people living with dementia or touched by it. We can’t ignore the fact that the incidence of dementia is growing but we can do practical things to equip others and ourselves to live with it.”

Mrs Edwards said when she goes to the Buckingham Palace Garden Party for recipients of the British Empire Medal she hopes to take Linda Sargent, one of the carers who looked after her father in Woodside House care home in Norwich.

Also featured in the list is Department for Work and Pensions employee Mary Scales, from Dereham.

The 59-year-old, who is based in Norwich Jobcentre Plus, has worked for the department for 19 years, and helps ex-offenders back into employment.

She has been made an MBE.

MBE for chamber chief

The chief executive of Norfolk’s chamber of commerce for almost 17 years has been made a Member of the British Empire.

Mother-of-two Caroline Williams, who lives in Salhouse, said she was “thrilled and humbled” to receive the accolade.

The 64-year-old joined the chamber in 2000, having previously worked as an international buyer and an account manager in Dereham.

At that time, she said the organisation had been “limping along” and was in a poor state financially.

But over the following years, Mrs Williams, assisted by fellow members, transformed the chamber into a strong and sustainable position.

“I think one of the biggest achievements is that Norfolk’s business community is now visible in Westminster,” she said.

“It understands that it can make a difference, and the chamber has worked as a good facilitator between the Government and the business community.”

The title is a among a string of accolades Mrs William has picked up this year.

As well as becoming a qualified yoga teacher, she also received the EDP Outstanding Business Award.

She will be stepping down from her role in April to focus on training business leaders across the county.

Retired education officer awarded a BEM

Retired education officer Michael Fillenham, 70, from Dereham, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).

In 1990, he founded the Western Area Clerks Association (WACA), after becoming clerk to the governors at king Edward VII High School, in King’s Lynn - where he had been a pupil as a boy.

It aimed to give the clerks of school governing bodies a forum where they could share best practice and access support and training.

“Everything was towards Norwich,” he said. “We seemed like the poor cousins in the west of the county in King’s Lynn going up to the borders of Cambridgeshire.

“I thought I’d sound out other clerks, see what they thought about it and the association was born.”

Elected chair at the first meeting, he has remained in the post for 26 years during which time he has overseen support given to hundreds of clerks.

“The role o governing bodies has changed over the years and the role of the clerk has become mor important,” he said.

WACA brings together clerks from maintained schools and academies, encouraging collaboration and shared experience.

Mr Finnerton, who lives in Vicarage Meadows, Dereham, with his wife, the Rev Canon Sally Theakston, still works as clerk and trustee for the King Edward VII school foundation charity.

He also volunteers one day at week at Greyfriars Primary School, in King’s Lynn, which he also attended.

Of receiving the honour, he said: “I was completely astonished, I really didn’t expect anything like that at all. There must be thousands of people in Norfolk who do voluntary work and don’t expect any reward.”

Services to humanitarian services see Fakenham man made an MBE

A senior officer in the UK Border Force’s Maritime Command has been made an MBE for services to law enforcement and humanitarian services in the Mediterranean.

Cutter commander Shaun Edwards, from Fakenham, said he was “humbled” to receive the honour.

“I regard it as an award for all those that work in the cutter service doing a difficult job in arduous conditions,” he said.

“It has been a pleasure and privilege to have them as colleagues and friends. I would also like to thank my family and friends for their support and understanding during my years of service.”

Cutters normally patrol UK waters and searchn vessels suspected of smuggling or carrying illegal immigrants.

Between May and October 2015 two of the five-strong fleet, HMC Protector and HMC Seeker, were sent to the Mediterranean to carry out search and rescue operations at the height of the refugee crisis.

Other people honoured in this year’s list include:

Royal Victorian Order

•David James Benefer, plant shop manager and flower arranger at the Sandringham Estate.

Royal Victorian Medal

• Stephen Birrell. Bricklayer at the Sandringham Estate.

Order of the British Empire

• Richard Lionel Guy, from Downham Market - For services to Justice, mental health support and the community in Cambridgeshire.

• Michael Douglas Carr, from Bury St Edmunds, former board member at Innovate UK and non-executive director at ordnance survey - For services to Innovation.

• Caroline Miller, from Bury St Edmunds, former director at One Dance UK - For services to the arts.

Member of the Order of the British Empire

• Nigel George Bumphrey - For services to the church in Norfolk.

• Special chief inspector Raymound William Lumley, from Norwich - for services to policing.

• Mike Smith-Clare, from Great Yarmouth - For services to the education of vulnerable and disadvantaged people in Norfolk through the Blue Cat Initiative.

British Empire Medal

• Patrick John Stafford Allen, from Holt - For services to the community in Langham.

•Neville Pettitt, from Bury St Edmunds, chairman of West Suffolk Wheelers - For services to cycling and youth participation in cycling.

Do you know of someone who deserves to be recognised for their volunteering?

Call Luke Powell on 01603 772684

Keywords: Norfolk Norwich

1 comment

  • Some deserving people in this list, but it seems May is doing a Cameron with rewarding toadies and cronies. Much of the Honours list rewards those who are paid very well for doing their work yet are given rewards that are not earned. There is far too much of politics in these awards and it is high time they were done away with altogether.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    kenneth jessett

    Saturday, December 31, 2016

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Norfolk heroes recognised in Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

Yesterday, 22:30 Luke Powell
Caroline Williams Norfolk Chamber of Commerce chief executive. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A community stalwart, business leader and harbour master are among those featured in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

Fire crews tackle car fire

Yesterday, 16:41 George Ryan
Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters were called to a car on fire this afternoon (December 30).

Drink driver disqualified after van crash

Yesterday, 15:30 Peter Walsh
Photo: Library

A man has been banned from driving after he admitted to drink driving following a van crash.

Chimney fire at Gorleston home

Yesterday, 17:00 George Ryan

The fire service was called to a chimney blaze this afternoon (December 30).

Most Read

New lease of life for landmark Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth

Wed, 17:12 Liz Coates
Howard Bossick and his son Paul have taken over The Star hotel in Great Yarmouth after it closed suddenly last year. They have employed former manager Sonya Ward and duty manager Emma Wright and plan to open near Easter. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

New owners at a landmark Great Yarmouth hotel are ploughing a six figure sum into its refurbishment.

Read more
London

Updated: Flood alerts issued across Norfolk and Suffolk

Tue, 22:20 George Ryan
A flood warning has been issued on December 27 for large parts of the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

Flood alerts were issued for parts of the Broads tonight - but the night seems to be passing off without incident.

Read more
Environment Agency

Police appeal after Christmas weekend burglary in Gorleston

Wed, 11:05 David Hannant

Police are appealing for information after a Christmas burglary in Gorleston.

Read more

Granny robbed while walking with granddaughter

Thu, 10:27 George Ryan
Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A grandmother was robbed by two other women while she was walking with her granddaughter in Gorleston.

Read more

All beds full at major hospital

Thu, 15:45 George Ryan
The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass.

All the beds at a major hospital are full and people are being asked not to attend unless their condition is “life or limb threatening”.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up