Norfolk musician Mullally to play Reading and Leeds Fest 2017

Mullally will be performing at this year's Reading and Leeds Fest. Picture supplied by Connor Mullally. Archant

A musician from Norfolk is set to play two of the biggest UK festivals of the year.

Connor Mullally, a former Lynn Grove pupil, has today been announced as part of the Reading and Leeds Fest line-up, alongside big names such as Eminem, Kasabian and Muse.

Mullally’s musical style is described as “neo-soul” and takes influences from legends such as Marvin Gaye, Van Morrison and the more recent sounds of Amy Winehouse and Paolo Nutini.

The singer’s first three releases, Overdose, Troubled Love and Wonderful, have amassed over six million cumulative streams on Spotify and last year saw him announced as Best Solo Male at the Unsigned Music Awards.

Reading and Leeds Fest will take place simultaneously between the 25-27 August. Tickets for the rock music event are on sale now and can be purchased online from readingandleedsfestival.com