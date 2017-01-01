Norfolk police investigation centres full and officers assaulted after busy New Year’s Eve
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011
All police investigation centres in Norfolk are full this morning after officers dealt with a busy New Year’s Eve.
DC Kim Taylor posted on Twitter to say that the centres were at capacity after what is traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year.
At Great Yarmouth, night shift officers finished the evening with 21 people in custody.
The night saw several police officers assaulted, included one seriously.
PC Dan Taylor tweeted to say: “Aylsham PIC full & Wymondham PIC nearly full before I left Control Room this morning. Several Officer assaults overnight, 1 serious.”
Breckland Police also posted on Twitter that one driver had been arrested on the A47 nearly four times over the legal drink drive limit.
“Male arrested @A47info following RTC. Driver blew 121 at roadside #NewYearInCustody #Fatal4 #Think,” they wrote.
This morning, officers are out on the roads conducting breath tests.
It was also a busy night for the county’s fire crews, who responded to seven emergency calls between midnight and 3am.
They included a fire in the open on the A11, which turned out to be controlled, and a crash on Globe Place in Norwich, where one crew helped the police.