Norfolk Police reject request for details of how they would respond to a zombie attack

22 February, 2017 - 16:48
Library image of

Library image of "zombies" in Norwich City Centre. Photo by Simon Finlay.

It’s the apocalyptic nightmare that has been the subject of countless gruesome films and hit shows like The Walking Dead.

8 Comments
Police have refused to say if they have contingency plans in place for a zombie attack in Norfolk. Photo by Simon Finlay.Police have refused to say if they have contingency plans in place for a zombie attack in Norfolk. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Zombies are usually dispatched by shots to the head, being burnt or decapitated.

But how Norfolk Constabulary would respond to a zombie outbreak was the subject of a Freedom of Information request by Marcus Potter.

He asked two simple questions:

• What are the provisions in case of a zombie apocalypse, and:

• How prepared are Constabulary for a zombie apocalypse?

However his request to see how the police would tackle a hungry mob of zombies eating their way through the county’s population was rejected.

While it may seem a brain dead request, Mr Potter was not happy when the police said his plea was “vexatious”, so he fleshed out why he felt it was in the public interest.

MORE: Zombie alert issued in Great Yarmouth

Mr Potter said: “It does in fact have a serious purpose because whilst I do accept that the possibility is remote, there is a possibility that zombies may attack the county of Norfolk.

He added: “In such an event it is inevitable that these officers will be called to dispatch the living dead by members of the public and members of other emergency services, in particular the ambulance service who may encounter them whilst responding to emergency calls.

“Therefore it is in the public interest that the Constabulary are prepared for such an eventuality and that officers are correctly trained in appropriate techniques to dispatch the living dead and knowing the limits of their capacity in doing so.

“For example, it is essential that an unarmed response officer knows what to do when they notice the living dead and whether they should instead request armed backup. Either way it is essential that officers know what to do in such an event both for their own safety and that of others who they might bite if infected.”

A review by Norfolk Police’s information compliance manger John McGuire stated: “I have considered this as part of my review and I do not agree with the applicant. The probability of a plan being required is so remote that should resources be tasked in producing a plan it is likely to be in the public interest from the opposite view, due to the potentially ineffective use of resource against other operational priorities.”

Keywords: Norfolk Police Norfolk

8 comments

  • Potter = Moron for writing the letter Archant = Morons for printing this drivel

    Ady1973

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

    Ady1973

    Wednesday, February 22, 2017

  • What a silly request. Surely it would be more sensible to ask how police would deal with the Loch Ness monster swimming down the River Wensum?

    Birch1

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

    Birch1

    Wednesday, February 22, 2017

  • Would this be the same Potter that has an irritating Channel on you tube, where he continuously, let's just say, irritates the police on a regular basis?

    patrick

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

    patrick

    Wednesday, February 22, 2017

  • On a more serious note... i feel it will could block off the two main bridges with containers and so the same along side the road leading down where the cinema is will would be able to create a island effect, since we have water on 3 sides... Any threat from Norwich direction will have to deal with the mash land which i feel should contain them from us....

    Alan Sowle

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

    Alan Sowle

    Wednesday, February 22, 2017

  • Congratulations Archant is giving this *%$£ the publicity he was seeking. Poor journalism. Having said that an excuse gone begging where the authorities could have had a serious chat about the prospect over yet another brew and biscuits. Perhaps Mr Potter should take up Politics. He may just fit in nicely.

    Cryptic

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

    Cryptic

    Wednesday, February 22, 2017

  • I think Mr Potty has been playing too many computer games and getting them confused with the real world

    DJ

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

    DJ

    Wednesday, February 22, 2017

  • He should be prosecuted for wasting police time.

    Voice of Reason

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

    Voice of Reason

    Wednesday, February 22, 2017

  • Thank goodness the police didn't waste any time or money replying to this stupid request,as for Mr potter I recommend he manages to get away from in front of his tv set and get out and socialize a bit more.

    stoneman

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

    stoneman

    Wednesday, February 22, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

