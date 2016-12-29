Norfolk Police’s wanted list - can you help trace these 10 men?

Police are today appealing for information to track down 10 men on a wanted list.

Aged between 28 to 57, they are being sought for offences ranging from breach of bail to failing to appear in court. Others are wanted in connection with crimes including attempted murder and a high-value burglary.

Police have issued a fresh plea for information to track down the individuals as some are still missing after almost four years. It is understood that all of the men have links to the Norfolk area.

But while members of the public are being asked to come forward with information, they have been advised not to approach the individuals.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of any wanted persons we have issued appeals for. It is important that members of the public do not approach the individuals, but call Norfolk police immediately on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Wanted for breach of licence

Luke Stephens was jailed for 32 months in December 2015 for his involvement in dealing drugs across Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

He was one of 15 members of a gang sentenced to a total of more than 30 years in prison for supplying class A drugs. During the sentencing, he was described by his solicitor as acting “under instruction”. The 28-year-old, who is originally from the Lowestoft area, is now wanted by police for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is thought to be in the Norwich area. An appeal was released yesterday for his whereabouts.

Wanted in connection with attempted murder

Salah Hadi is wanted in connection with the attempted murder of a man in Norwich.

On April 18, 2014, a man in his early 30s suffered stab wounds to his face and neck on Riverside Road in Norwich. Two men were jailed for eight years each following the attack, but Mr Hadi, who is in his mid-30s, is still wanted by police. He is said to have links to Ipswich and the West Midlands.

Investigating officer, Det Con Phil Paddon, from Norwich CID, said: “We continue to carry out enquiries in the Kurdish community and with other police forces in order to trace Salah Hadi.“These have so far been unsuccessful and we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him recently or knows of his current whereabouts.”He has been wanted by police since August 15, 2014.

Wanted for breach of bail

Charles Adcock, also known as “Eddie”, is wanted for breach of bail in connection with sex offences.

The 57-year-old, who claims to be 59, is believed to have links to the Norfolk and Wiltshire areas.

He has been wanted by police since September 2.

Wanted on recall to prison

Alex Terry, 24, was released from HMP Norwich on November 21 this year on licence.

But police said he has now breached the terms of his licence, and is wanted on recall to prison. He has links to the Diss and Tasburgh areas of South Norfolk.

An appeal for his whereabouts was released on December 9.

Wanted in connection with burglary

Robert Wilde is wanted in connection with a high-value burglary from a business in Norwich in June this year.

The 37-year-old is described as 5ft 11ins, of medium build, with short fair hair, blue eyes and clean shaven. It is believed he may be driving a black BMW and he has connections with the Norwich, South Norfolk and London areas.

Police released an appeal to trace him on October 5.

Wanted on recall to custody

Nineteen-year-old Kurt Nelson is wanted on recall to custody for breaching the terms of his licence.

It is believed he may be in the Norwich area.

An appeal for his whereabouts was released on December 15.

Wanted for failing to attend court

Lithuanian national Arnas Kragauskas has been wanted by police since January 9, 2013.

The 29-year-old, also known as Arnas Krayauskas, failed to appear at Norwich Crown Court to stand trial for blackmail. His last known address was Rufus Street, in Costessey.

Police have carried out a number of inquiries to try to locate him but so far he has not been found. He is described as white and 5ft 10ins.

Wanted for failing to appear in court

Karl Giddings is wanted for failing to appear at court in relation to drugs offences.

The 42-year-old is believed to be in the Dereham, Fakenham or Watton areas. However, he also has links to Thetford, as well as in Essex and London. He is described as approximately 5ft 10ins, of slim build, with short brown hair and blue eyes. Back in 2010 he was jailed for four years and four months for his role in a heroin dealing network in Dereham.

During the sentencing, Norwich Crown Court heard how he was the “central figure” within the group and the rest of the gang were “virtually his employees”. He was previously jailed for six years in June 2004 for causing grievous bodily harm with intent and had been recalled to prison following his arrest for the drugs offences. He is wanted since November 16, 2015.

Wanted in connection with sexual assault

Florenc Xhaferrllari is wanted after failing to answer police bail following his arrest in connection with a sexual assault.

It’s believed the 22-year-old may be in the Norwich area, but also has links with Brundall.

He has been wanted since September 6.

Wanted for breach of licence

Edward Cash is wanted for breaching the terms of his licence.

The 44-year-old is from Norwich, but is said to have links with the Cromer and King’s Lynn areas.

An appeal was released yesterday for his whereabouts.