Norfolk’s biggest council tax rise in a decade: Find out how much more you will have to pay

25 February, 2017 - 09:27
Council tax bills are going up again. Picture: Denise Bradley

People in the region are facing the biggest hike in their council tax bills for a decade, with those living in Band D properties facing an annual increase of around £66.

Cliff Jordan, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: SubmittedCliff Jordan, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Submitted

Council tax bills are made up of portions paid to the county council, districts, parishes and the police authority.

The bulk of each council tax bill goes to Norfolk County Council, which this week agreed a 4.8pc increase, including 3pc specifically to pay for adult social care.

That will raise £25m for adult social care, although the department’s director James Bullion acknowledged it would mainly be swallowed by increased costs.

Conservative council leader Cliff Jordan said he understood the scale of the increase could be difficult for some households, but said the money was needed to look after an ageing population.

Council tax rises. Photo: Archant Graphics UnitCouncil tax rises. Photo: Archant Graphics Unit

He said: “Collectively, we live here and collectively, we have to look after each other. There is a proportion of people in Norfolk who cannot look after themselves.

“I apologise for having to increase council tax, but we just cannot do without it. I have kept it as low as I possibly can.”

Police and crime commissioner Lorne Green made what he described as a “tough choice” to increase the share for policing by just under 2pc.

Conservative Mr Green, who said he had paid heed to the public’s views and those of Norfolk police’s chief constable Simon Bailey, said: “This is not a decision I have taken lightly. It was an extremely tough call.

“I have heard the message loud and clear from the chief constable on the challenges he faces in light of mounting essential demands; however I am also very aware that it is no easy decision for taxpayers who are asked to bear an additional burden to sustain, and hopefully improve, crime prevention and fighting in our county. I have been mindful of both in coming to my decision.”

The decision to increase council tax by 2pc will reduce the force’s budget gap to £2.3m.

North Norfolk District Council was the only authority in the county to freeze its share of the council tax, while other increases ranged from just over 2pc to 4.5pc.

Broadland District Council put its portion of the tax up for the first time in seven years.

Use the table on this page to find out how much more council tax you will start paying from April.

13 comments

  • The solution is to bring back the Community Charge. Spread the burden to all those 18 and over in jobs but living with Mum & Dad. Council Tax is obsolete.

    Resident Smith

    Saturday, February 25, 2017

  • Surely you can do better than this misleading article Mr Grimmer. cOuncil tax bills comprise of several different authority bills. You have forgotten the PARISH AND TOWN CIUNCIL elements, and any special responsibility payments for things like streetlights. So your calculations are flawed. Must do better !

    Matilda

    Saturday, February 25, 2017

  • Only a pound a week maybe, but a pound a week for someone earning £170 a week living in a band C property is a lot more difficult and a person earning £800 per week living in a band C property. They should have raised income tax by a percentage. Once again, the rich get away with paying a pittance, yet Mrs May claims she is looking after the working class!

    that-coathanger-though

    Kevin Carter

    Saturday, February 25, 2017

  • And the government then gives themselves a pay rise higher than nurses and our armed services ,also the director of council services will receive a bonus , thats why the N H S are struggling with staff recruitment ,retention , education , and bless the armed services, recruitment at its lowest with ever increasing demands ,its a matter of time before it all goes POP ............ all for greed ,

    moodyone

    Saturday, February 25, 2017

  • "Biggest hike in a decade"?? Bit Sensationalist considering (and article doesnt even mention it) there has been NO rise for many years, hence the need now.

    Stephen Strange

    Saturday, February 25, 2017

  • For heaven`s sake as Ted says, it`s a pound a week. To see the table you will have to buy today's EDP.

    Hereandthere

    Saturday, February 25, 2017

  • Yes, they haven't got a clue about working efficiently but that in itself is a pipe dream. There hasn't been a rise since the coalition government came to power. In the meantime pensioners have experienced a pretty cushy deal in comparison with everyone else. I doubt in the larger scale anyone will notice.

    Green Ink from Tunbridge Wells

    Saturday, February 25, 2017

  • little over a pound a wk, BIG DEAL!

    ted

    Saturday, February 25, 2017

  • "Use the table on this page to find out how much more council tax you will start paying from April" = Which table? Doesn't anyone copy check these pages before publication?

    gregbarton

    Saturday, February 25, 2017

  • This coming after Mr Jordan and his cronies just voted themselves a big fat pay rise

    lawrence Hallett

    Saturday, February 25, 2017

  • I feel that it would have been so much better to levy smaller increases over the decade thus avoiding the crisis in the first place rather than this 'fire fighting' approach!

    Bob Greef

    Saturday, February 25, 2017

  • The Tories have to got to for that corporation tax cut somehow. Its coming out of our pocket. We're paying Amazon's taxes for it.

    mrjonnewman

    Saturday, February 25, 2017

  • I can not see a table....Missing information on the page I think.

    Jiblian

    Saturday, February 25, 2017

Other News

Vets warning to dog owners after Staffordshire Bull Terrier is bitten by adder

13:29 David Hannant

A vets has warned dog owners to be aware of snakes when walking their pets, after experiencing its first instance of a dog being bitten by an adder this year.

Updated: ‘Back to business as usual’ - Engineers restore power to homes across East Anglia following Storm Doris

09:47 Nicholas Carding

Nearly all homes and businesses in East Anglia have had power restored to their properties after work was carried out by engineers this morning.

Gorleston woman putting heart before head as she prepare to brave the shave

09:46

A hotel apprentice is to say farewell to her locks next month after being inspired by a trip through her family’s history.

Norfolk’s biggest council tax rise in a decade: Find out how much more you will have to pay

09:27 Dan Grimmer

People in the region are facing the biggest hike in their council tax bills for a decade, with those living in Band D properties facing an annual increase of around £66.

Damage assessed as Storm Doris passes through

Thu, 13:54 George Ryan

Storm Doris brought disruption to the Great Yarmouth and Waveney areas, with trees ripped up, fences blown down, and traffic lights out of action.

Police search for wanted man

Tue, 14:41 George Ryan

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a man who is wanted.

Gorleston family banned from keeping animals for 10 years after leaving their dog to die

Wednesday, February 22, 2012

A GORLESTON family who left its dog to die beside a grave which it dug for it has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

Ralph Lauren T-shirt stolen from TK Maxx in Great Yarmouth

Wed, 13:04 David Hannant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a designer t-shirt was stolen from a clothes store in Great Yarmouth.

Spate of dead seals washed up on Norfolk coast continues

Mon, 11:57 Louisa Baldwin

Fresh sightings of dead seals and porpoises on Happisburgh and Great Yarmouth beaches have raised concern over what could be lurking off the Norfolk coast.

How you could book nine days off and get 18

Yesterday, 12:55 chris bishop

Shhhhh... Don’t tell the boss. But if you time it right, you could book nine days annual leave and get twice that amount of time off.

