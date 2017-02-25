Norfolk’s biggest council tax rise in a decade: Find out how much more you will have to pay

People in the region are facing the biggest hike in their council tax bills for a decade, with those living in Band D properties facing an annual increase of around £66.

Council tax bills are made up of portions paid to the county council, districts, parishes and the police authority.

The bulk of each council tax bill goes to Norfolk County Council, which this week agreed a 4.8pc increase, including 3pc specifically to pay for adult social care.

That will raise £25m for adult social care, although the department’s director James Bullion acknowledged it would mainly be swallowed by increased costs.

Conservative council leader Cliff Jordan said he understood the scale of the increase could be difficult for some households, but said the money was needed to look after an ageing population.

He said: “Collectively, we live here and collectively, we have to look after each other. There is a proportion of people in Norfolk who cannot look after themselves.

“I apologise for having to increase council tax, but we just cannot do without it. I have kept it as low as I possibly can.”

Police and crime commissioner Lorne Green made what he described as a “tough choice” to increase the share for policing by just under 2pc.

Conservative Mr Green, who said he had paid heed to the public’s views and those of Norfolk police’s chief constable Simon Bailey, said: “This is not a decision I have taken lightly. It was an extremely tough call.

“I have heard the message loud and clear from the chief constable on the challenges he faces in light of mounting essential demands; however I am also very aware that it is no easy decision for taxpayers who are asked to bear an additional burden to sustain, and hopefully improve, crime prevention and fighting in our county. I have been mindful of both in coming to my decision.”

The decision to increase council tax by 2pc will reduce the force’s budget gap to £2.3m.

North Norfolk District Council was the only authority in the county to freeze its share of the council tax, while other increases ranged from just over 2pc to 4.5pc.

Broadland District Council put its portion of the tax up for the first time in seven years.

Use the table on this page to find out how much more council tax you will start paying from April.