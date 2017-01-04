Norfolk Scholars learn from industry leaders at Oxford Farming Conference

Frontier Agriculture agronomist Emily Page. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

Two Norfolk farmers were given the chance to be inspired by the people shaping their industry after winning the 2017 Norfolk Scholars competition.

Luke Paterson, Paterson Ag.

Luke Paterson and Emily Page won places at this week’s Oxford Farming Conference after securing the annual scholarships offered by the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) and property agency Bidwells.

The Norfolk Scholars programme, now in its fourth year, enables two people aged between 18 and 35, who live work or study in Norfolk, to attend the three-day conference to hear from international and national speakers within the agricultural sector.

Mr Paterson, 34, lives in North Walsham and manages his own 400-hectare farm as well as working as an independent broker for Paterson Ag.

“I am honoured to have been selected as the 2017 Norfolk Scholar and there’s no better way to start the year than by attending such a fantastic farming event,” he said. “This is a great opportunity and there is huge value in being able to meet industry leaders and professionals with whom I can discuss the challenges which lie ahead for the industry.”

Miss Page, 26, from a family farm at Scratby near Great Yarmouth and who works across Norfolk as an agronomist for Frontier Agriculture, added: “Attending the Oxford Farming Conference is hugely important in terms of developing my career and helping to broaden my knowledge and perspective of the ever-changing agricultural industry.

“It is also important to not just consider the knowledge transfer from the well-respected speakers, but also from the other delegates you meet by exchanging experiences and stories with each other. Bringing all these factors together means attending the conference will help with bringing new ways of thinking to the growers I deal with on a daily basis.”

Greg Smith, chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), said: “As an association we have a strong focus on encouraging and developing bright young people for the agricultural industry. Both Emily and Luke are great exemplars and I am sure will benefit hugely from the experience of attending this year’s Oxford Farming Conference.”

James Brooke, head of farm and rural agency at Bidwells, said: “We are pleased that the Norfolk Scholar initiative is able to support two more talented individuals and offer them the opportunity to attend this highly regarded event. Once again the standard of applicants was extremely high.”