North Norfolk Coastguard units launch urgent appeal for new recruits

11:30 20 January 2017

HM Coastguard sector manager Tony Garbutt at Coastguard sector office, Bacton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

HM Coastguard sector manager Tony Garbutt at Coastguard sector office, Bacton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

It is a special role requiring fortitude and resilience and now an urgent call is being launched for new recruits to join the Coastguard service.

Volunteers are needed to join search and rescue teams in Wells and Cley.

Officers came to the fore during last Friday’s storm surge, helping the emergency services respond to the flood alert.

On call day and night, officers could be tasked to help with rescues, search for missing people and respond to incidents of coastal pollution.

Maritime and Coastguard Agency coastal operations area commander Tony Garbutt said: “Volunteer rescue officers need a sense of fortitude and be willing to be called out at any time, day or night.

“It is a role that is always rewarding, serving the community in which the team are based.

“Anything could happen and no two jobs are the same. We have got people in Wells team who are coming up for 25 years’ service.”

He added: “We have volunteers from postmen to large store managers – no matter what background, people bring different skill sets.

“The Coastguard service offers skills recruits are not normally going to get within their employment arena –leadership, first aid, health and safety guidance. Volunteers gain lots of skills that can be of use to their employers.

“Lots of rescue officers have also ended up full-time members of the Coastguard service.”

Up to six new officers are needed to join the Wells team and there are two vacancies at Cley. Volunteers serve a 12- month probation period and are provided extensive training and equipment.

To apply, call Mr Garbutt on 01692 650307 or email antony.garbutt@mcga.gov.uk

