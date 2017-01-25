Norwich and Peterborough name to disappear from high street - 14 branches close and 100 jobs at risk

Norwich and Peterborough Building Society has announced it is to close 14 branches in Norfolk as its owners withdraw the brand from the high street. Picture: James Bass. Archant Norfolk © 2014

The name of Norwich and Peterborough Building Society is to disappear from the high street, under plans announced by its owners today.

The brand is owned by Yorkshire Building Society Group, which has said it plans to close 14 branches in Norfolk alone - a move which will put 100 jobs at risk.

The company said it wanted to focus on one high street brand and invest in its core businesses of mortgages and savings, making “services as easy and simple as possible for customers”.

The Yorkshire aims to close 20 Yorkshire Building Society branches in May and 28 Norwich & Peterborough (N&P) branches from September this year.

It will also close its N&P current accounts to existing customers, and said it would withdraw the N&P brand from the high street over the next year.

The company said it would work with affected customers and explain to them what the changes meant for them. Once the changes have been completed, the company will have a network of 260 branches, made up of 143 Yorkshire Building Society branches, 17 Norwich and Peterborough Building Society branches and 100 Yorkshire Building Society agencies.

Mike Regnier, chief executive of Yorkshire Building Society, said the changes had been made as more people used digital services rather than relying on their local branch.

He said: “The driving forces behind the proposed branch closures are shifts in market conditions and an increasing desire among customers to transact digitally rather than on the high street. We therefore no longer believe it is the right commercial position for us to continue to maintain these 48 branches across the N&P and Yorkshire network.

“The changing landscape of the current account market means continuing to provide this service and extend it to new customers would require a significant increase in our investment in this part of the business. Although we understand the proposal may be disappointing to current account customers, it follows thorough research and assessment. We believe the level of investment required would not represent good long-term value for the wider membership.

“The Norwich & Peterborough brand has been part of Yorkshire Building Society since 2011, and inevitably, some of our colleagues and members will be disappointed by these proposals. The values of the N&P and Yorkshire brands are synonymous and we believe operating with Yorkshire Building Society as our sole high street brand would allow us to run the business more effectively and efficiently, enabling us to deliver better products and services for our members. These proposals would help us achieve that aim and further reinforce Yorkshire’s position as one of the most trusted financial services providers in the UK.”

Norwich and Peterborough branches to close:

• Aylsham Road, Norwich

• North Street, Bourne

• Bowthorpe Main Centre, Wendene, Norwich

• Bretton Centre, Bretton, Peterborough

• Market Place, Bungay

• St Andrews Street, Cambridge

• St Stephens Arcade, Chapelfield, Norwich

• High Street, Dereham

• Wales Court, Downham Market

• Bridge Street, Fakenham

• High Street, Huntingdon

• High Street, Leiston

• Broad Street, March

• Market Place, Market Deeping

• Market Place, North Walsham

• Market Place, Oundle

• Plumstead Road, Norwich

• High Street, Sawston

• High Street, Sheringham

• Market Place, Southwold

• Sheep Market, Spalding

• High Street, Stamford

• King Street, Thetford

• High Street, Watton

• Skaters Way, Werrington, Peterborough

• Market Place, Whittlesey

• Station Road, Wroxham

• Market Place, Wymondham