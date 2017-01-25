Search

Norwich and Peterborough name to disappear from high street - 14 branches close and 100 jobs at risk

25 January, 2017 - 12:32
Norwich and Peterborough Building Society has announced it is to close 14 branches in Norfolk as its owners withdraw the brand from the high street. Picture: James Bass.

The name of Norwich and Peterborough Building Society is to disappear from the high street, under plans announced by its owners today.

The brand is owned by Yorkshire Building Society Group, which has said it plans to close 14 branches in Norfolk alone - a move which will put 100 jobs at risk.

The company said it wanted to focus on one high street brand and invest in its core businesses of mortgages and savings, making “services as easy and simple as possible for customers”.

The Yorkshire aims to close 20 Yorkshire Building Society branches in May and 28 Norwich & Peterborough (N&P) branches from September this year.

It will also close its N&P current accounts to existing customers, and said it would withdraw the N&P brand from the high street over the next year.

The company said it would work with affected customers and explain to them what the changes meant for them. Once the changes have been completed, the company will have a network of 260 branches, made up of 143 Yorkshire Building Society branches, 17 Norwich and Peterborough Building Society branches and 100 Yorkshire Building Society agencies.

Mike Regnier, chief executive of Yorkshire Building Society, said the changes had been made as more people used digital services rather than relying on their local branch.

He said: “The driving forces behind the proposed branch closures are shifts in market conditions and an increasing desire among customers to transact digitally rather than on the high street. We therefore no longer believe it is the right commercial position for us to continue to maintain these 48 branches across the N&P and Yorkshire network.

“The changing landscape of the current account market means continuing to provide this service and extend it to new customers would require a significant increase in our investment in this part of the business. Although we understand the proposal may be disappointing to current account customers, it follows thorough research and assessment. We believe the level of investment required would not represent good long-term value for the wider membership.

“The Norwich & Peterborough brand has been part of Yorkshire Building Society since 2011, and inevitably, some of our colleagues and members will be disappointed by these proposals. The values of the N&P and Yorkshire brands are synonymous and we believe operating with Yorkshire Building Society as our sole high street brand would allow us to run the business more effectively and efficiently, enabling us to deliver better products and services for our members. These proposals would help us achieve that aim and further reinforce Yorkshire’s position as one of the most trusted financial services providers in the UK.”

Norwich and Peterborough branches to close:

• Aylsham Road, Norwich

• North Street, Bourne

• Bowthorpe Main Centre, Wendene, Norwich

• Bretton Centre, Bretton, Peterborough

• Market Place, Bungay

• St Andrews Street, Cambridge

• St Stephens Arcade, Chapelfield, Norwich

• High Street, Dereham

• Wales Court, Downham Market

• Bridge Street, Fakenham

• High Street, Huntingdon

• High Street, Leiston

• Broad Street, March

• Market Place, Market Deeping

• Market Place, North Walsham

• Market Place, Oundle

• Plumstead Road, Norwich

• High Street, Sawston

• High Street, Sheringham

• Market Place, Southwold

• Sheep Market, Spalding

• High Street, Stamford

• King Street, Thetford

• High Street, Watton

• Skaters Way, Werrington, Peterborough

• Market Place, Whittlesey

• Station Road, Wroxham

• Market Place, Wymondham

  • Reality Check... This not a surprise as Internet banking has been gathering pace over the past 15 years .. This means footfall into many branches if falling.. And some not profitable enough it seems and any takeover reduces any loses or poor performers .. Many banks have already gone over the past 20 years, and some rural closures causing frustration to small villages ... With likelihoodhood of a semi cashless society in 10 years many more banks and building societies will probably go as well.. .. The Internet trend has closed thousands of businesses in the UK over past years as we all know.. GY has over 20 empty premises alone... GY will be different in 10 years time as not all current shops will probably still be there ... Amazon is a shop open 247 to the world on the Internet, and GY just cannot compete with that.. ... This is more important to the rebuilding of the burnt out regent road site... Think to the future build something totally new .. Or suffer the consequences of just rebuilding the old again... With GY going downhill before the fire.. .. Take overs always create job loses but GY N & P is not on the list.. Yet. And as Yorkshire says Digital use is a desire that customers want.. So branches close ....

    Lionel

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • few more empty boarded up shops to join the rest of them on the high st, the high st has died with the help of the city and town councils and business rates.

    ted

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • As an account holder you are indeed a member of a building society, but that does not give you any rights in how that society is run. I think the closure of high street banksbuilding societies is short sighted and to the disadvantage of certain parts of society, however they are the minority and we have moved to a world where banking is transactional not personal.

    KeithS

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Members own the Building Society so wouldn't it be best practice to tell members before announcing to the media. I was advised if I unfortunately had to claim on my household insurance taken out through their agency the staff at the branch would assist me. Be interesting if this offer still stands. I cannot understand the great desire to remove human contact from so many transactions nowadays

    jennifer jane

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • This is so short sighted, again we are told more people are doing transactions on line but how come you go into a branch of any bank or building society its always busy. But its the way forward shut the branches go on line and have a call centre in India and not provide a service, just give em your money and smile.

    trodas5

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Get a Grip - This isn't about football club loosing sponsorship, it's about 100s of people loosing thier livelihood over these closures. Maybe time you put things into perspective. Regardless of the change of Sponsorship, I can be almost certain the lives of hundreds will not be affected. Open your eyes, and stop being so narrow minded.

    Vinny Field

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • More sponsorship changes for Norwich City FC then? Another Long term sponsor which we are set to lose, can't imagine it being changed to the Yorkshire Building Society Stand.

    Piranha24

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Norwich and Peterborough name to disappear from high street - 14 branches close and 100 jobs at risk

