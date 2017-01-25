Search

Advanced search

Norwich and Peterborough name to disappear from high street – 28 branches to close and 136 jobs at risk

25 January, 2017 - 17:35
Norwich and Peterborough Building Society in Peterborough. Picture: Mark Bickerdike/Norwich and Peterborough Building Society.

Norwich and Peterborough Building Society in Peterborough. Picture: Mark Bickerdike/Norwich and Peterborough Building Society.

Mark Bickerdike Photography

The name of Norwich and Peterborough Building Society is to disappear from the high street, under plans announced by its owners today.

21 Comments

The brand is owned by Yorkshire Building Society Group, which has said it plans to close 28 branches across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, which could result in the loss of 136 jobs.

Norwich and Peterborough Building Society (N&P) current accounts will also be closed by the end of August, meaning tens of thousands of customers will have to switch their accounts elsewhere.

I’m a Norwich and Peterborough Building Society customer - what do I do next?

The company said it was no longer “cost effective” to keep the branches open, with only 23% of its customers having used a branch in 2016.

It added it wanted to focus on one high street brand and invest in its core businesses of mortgages and savings, making “services as easy and simple as possible for customers”.

The Yorkshire aims to close 20 Yorkshire Building Society branches in May and 28 N&P branches from September this year, with the N&P brand disappearing by April 2018, and will contact customers directly to explain the changes to their accounts.

Under the proposals, the new-look national group will have 260 branches: 143 Yorkshire Building Society branches, 17 current N&P branches which will be rebranded and 100 Yorkshire Building Society agencies.

Mike Regnier, chief executive of Yorkshire Building Society, said the changes had been made as more people used digital services rather than relying on their local branch.

He said: “The driving forces behind the proposed branch closures are shifts in market conditions and an increasing desire among customers to transact digitally rather than on the high street. We therefore no longer believe it is the right commercial position for us to continue to maintain these 48 branches across the N&P and Yorkshire network.”

Mr Regnier said that continuing to offer a current account would require a “significant increase” in investment which “would not represent good long-term value” for its members.

He added: “The Norwich & Peterborough brand has been part of Yorkshire Building Society since 2011, and inevitably, some of our colleagues and members will be disappointed by these proposals. The values of the N&P and Yorkshire brands are synonymous and we believe operating with Yorkshire Building Society as our sole high street brand would allow us to run the business more effectively and efficiently, enabling us to deliver better products and services for our members. These proposals would help us achieve that aim and further reinforce Yorkshire’s position as one of the most trusted financial services providers in the UK.”

Norwich and Peterborough branches to close:

• Aylsham Road, Norwich

• North Street, Bourne

• Bowthorpe Main Centre, Wendene, Norwich

• Bretton Centre, Bretton, Peterborough

• Market Place, Bungay

• St Andrews Street, Cambridge

• St Stephens Arcade, Chapelfield, Norwich

• High Street, Dereham

• Wales Court, Downham Market

• Bridge Street, Fakenham

• High Street, Huntingdon

• High Street, Leiston

• Broad Street, March

• Market Place, Market Deeping

• Market Place, North Walsham

• Market Place, Oundle

• Plumstead Road, Norwich

• High Street, Sawston

• High Street, Sheringham

• Market Place, Southwold

• Sheep Market, Spalding

• High Street, Stamford

• King Street, Thetford

• High Street, Watton

• Skaters Way, Werrington, Peterborough

• Market Place, Whittlesey

• Station Road, Wroxham

• Market Place, Wymondham

Related articles

Keywords: Peterborough Norwich

21 comments

  • Sad N & P are going to leave NCFC after so many years, been through a lot of promotions and relegation's. Shame they never got around to sorting out the toilets down that end as I heard they were very run down.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    THE_LOWER_BARCLAY

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Sorry to hear of the news that the N&P in Sheringham is to close and the loss of the staff. More people are being forced into cyber banking against there wishes.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Charles Pulford

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Sorry to here of the news that the N&P in Sheringham is to close and the loss of the staff. More people are being forced into cyber banking against there wishes.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Charles Pulford

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Sad news for many of our communities and for the staff affected. Always good, polite service in N&P. Also a sad reflection that the culture of saving and being careful with money is gradually disappearing into an on-line vaccuum where money and the value of money is remote, eroded and plagued by the fripperies we now think are important.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Mild As Mustard

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Tooty - It is in fact, hundreds of jobs. The figure shown here (136) relates, I assume, to Norwich and Peterborough only. 20 YBS branches are also closing. The total figure is closer to 440 people ie; Hundreds. A terribly sad and difficult day (and coming days) for all the staff, who, through no fault of their own find themselves in turmoil. From the Managers that have to deliver the awful news, to the staff who are caught up in it.... As for the football sponsorship debate (With Piranha27); Lets be honest, a club that can afford to spend millions of pounds on new players, wages to the sum of thousands of pounds per week....I hardly think this is a point for discussion here. Show a bit of understanding and sensitivity - Or at least find the right forum to show concerns of this nature (For example, the news bulletin 'What does Norwich and Peterborough’s withdrawal mean for Norwich City.) My thoughts go out who are sadly affected by this terrible news.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Vinny Field

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • And ignorance. In your part, I may add.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Vinny Field

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Oh the hypocrisy Vinny!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Piranha24

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Money out & into Nationwide. Sorted.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Sandra Osborn

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • What is the maxim about turkeys not voting for Christmas? Six years ago members were urged by the management of the building society to vote for the takeover of the society by the Yorkshire BS as it would secure the long term future of the society. If six years is the long term what is the short term? I closed my accounts following the amalgamation!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Old and Bold

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Vinny, its 136 jobs at risk. Thats not hundreds.......its not good but its not hundreds.....

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Tootyfrooty

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • I moved my account to N & P after issues with one of the big banks & I was so happy with N & P that my wife moved her account there too. I would echo what others have said, the staff at every branch I have visited have been brilliant & I have always been 100% satisfied with the service I have received from the staff, so good luck to all the effected staff, I am really sad at what has happened.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    el84

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • SO SO SORRY THAT NP ARE CLOSING IN SHERINGHAM GREAT BUNCH OF STAFF THEY HAVE THERE I WOULD LIKE TO WISH THEM GOOD LUCK IN FINDING NEW JOBS , THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR WONDERFUL SERVICE OVER THE YEARS. LOOKS LIKE IT CASH BACK UNDER THE MATTERESS DAYS. AND ONCE AGAIN THE BANKING SYSTEM STRIKES AT ORDINARY PEOPLE IS JUST TO KEEP SHAREHOLDERS HAPPY . INTERNET BANKING IS NOT SAFE NEVER HAS BEEN AND I FOR ONE WILL NOT USE IT .

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    mariner

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • It is not good that we find out that our current account is going to be closed via the media. VERY poor conduct.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    el84

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Now which came first? The chicken or the egg? Sorry the branch or the people going into a branch? This is the second time in 24 hours I have seen exactly the same excuse given for closing branches. The one yesterday was HSBC. Perhaps online banking is more popular, though my bank has just jazzed up a perfectly good website to bring it in line with others and of course changed all the passwords and user names etc. I now have to look through my paper collection of 1 million easy passwords to update the details that I daen't keep on a computer because of digital thieves . . . So why don't I use branches - well cashier number 1 is usually struggling with 5 customers 4 of which want to send money to the Artic branch and the other wants cash but forgot to order it 4 weeks in advance. I am still waiting though for my new keyboard which will allow me to pay cheques in online and will take in all the pennies in my savings jar . . . Remember people if your closing branch has an ATM, well it won't when it has closed . . . now can my printer print off bank notes while I do my online banking?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    manbythesea

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Reality Check... This not a surprise as Internet banking has been gathering pace over the past 15 years .. This means footfall into many branches if falling.. And some not profitable enough it seems and any takeover reduces any loses or poor performers .. Many banks have already gone over the past 20 years, and some rural closures causing frustration to small villages ... With likelihoodhood of a semi cashless society in 10 years many more banks and building societies will probably go as well.. .. The Internet trend has closed thousands of businesses in the UK over past years as we all know.. GY has over 20 empty premises alone... GY will be different in 10 years time as not all current shops will probably still be there ... Amazon is a shop open 247 to the world on the Internet, and GY just cannot compete with that.. ... This is more important to the rebuilding of the burnt out regent road site... Think to the future build something totally new .. Or suffer the consequences of just rebuilding the old again... With GY going downhill before the fire.. .. Take overs always create job loses but GY N & P is not on the list.. Yet. And as Yorkshire says Digital use is a desire that customers want.. So branches close ....

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Lionel

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • few more empty boarded up shops to join the rest of them on the high st, the high st has died with the help of the city and town councils and business rates.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    ted

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • As an account holder you are indeed a member of a building society, but that does not give you any rights in how that society is run. I think the closure of high street banksbuilding societies is short sighted and to the disadvantage of certain parts of society, however they are the minority and we have moved to a world where banking is transactional not personal.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    KeithS

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Members own the Building Society so wouldn't it be best practice to tell members before announcing to the media. I was advised if I unfortunately had to claim on my household insurance taken out through their agency the staff at the branch would assist me. Be interesting if this offer still stands. I cannot understand the great desire to remove human contact from so many transactions nowadays

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    jennifer jane

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • This is so short sighted, again we are told more people are doing transactions on line but how come you go into a branch of any bank or building society its always busy. But its the way forward shut the branches go on line and have a call centre in India and not provide a service, just give em your money and smile.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    trodas5

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • Get a Grip - This isn't about football club loosing sponsorship, it's about 100s of people loosing thier livelihood over these closures. Maybe time you put things into perspective. Regardless of the change of Sponsorship, I can be almost certain the lives of hundreds will not be affected. Open your eyes, and stop being so narrow minded.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Vinny Field

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

  • More sponsorship changes for Norwich City FC then? Another Long term sponsor which we are set to lose, can't imagine it being changed to the Yorkshire Building Society Stand.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Piranha24

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Ports may need more space for customs checks post-Brexit, MPs told

Yesterday, 17:58 Annabelle Dickson
Great Yarmouth Port Company Limited trading as Peel Ports Great Yarmouth. The newest and largest vessel in the Seajacks fleet called Scylla docked in the outer harbour. Picture: James Bass

Ports may need bigger areas for customs checks post-Brexit, the owner of Great Yarmouth port has told MPs.

Drugs crackdown continues with four more arrests

Yesterday, 17:26 George Ryan
Police have made four arrests as part of Operation Gravity. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Four more men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences today (Wednesday, January 25) as a police crackdown of drug offences continues.

Shock over withdrawal of Norwich to Great Yarmouth bus service

Yesterday, 17:48 Kieran Lynch
Konectbus is to withdraw the Number 7 service in Great Yarmouth Picture: Ian Burt.

Shock has been expressed over a sudden decision to withdraw Konect Buses’ number 7 service from Norwich to Great Yarmouth.

Norwich and Peterborough name to disappear from high street – 28 branches to close and 136 jobs at risk

Yesterday, 17:35 Mark Shields
Norwich and Peterborough Building Society in Peterborough. Picture: Mark Bickerdike/Norwich and Peterborough Building Society.

The name of Norwich and Peterborough Building Society is to disappear from the high street, under plans announced by its owners today.

Most Read

Man in serious condition after Great Yarmouth assault

Mon, 09:56 David Hannant
Picture: ARCHANT

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Man who jumped into River Yare admits he was extremely foolish

Yesterday, 15:52 David Hannant
Stephen Wood of Great Yarmouth, who jumped into the River Yare at the height of storm surge. Picture: David Hannant

A man who jumped into a swollen river on the night of the tidal surge two weeks ago was a marine expert checking levels, his solicitor told magistrates.

Read more
UN Court

Ten arrested as part of anti-drugs operation

Tue, 14:21 George Ryan
Picture: PA/Edward Smith

A police crackdown on drug dealing has made ten arrests in a week.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Flats and stalls plan to replace fire hit indoor market and bowling alley

Tue, 11:12 George Ryan
The aftermath of a major fire which has destroyed the Regent Road superbowl and indoor market in the centre of Great Yarmouth during the height of the summer holiday season. Picture: James Bass

A four-storey building, including flats, indoor market and leisure facilities, could take shape in the heart of Great Yarmouth’s tourist centre.

Read more
Phil Thompson

‘Either things work out or I pass away’ - JPH bed blocker goes on hunger strike

Yesterday, 10:10 Liz Coates
Adriano Guedes. Photo credit: BBC Look East/PA Wire

The man who was evicted from hospital after a two year stay has gone on hunger strike.

Read more
James Paget Hospital

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up