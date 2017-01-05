Norwich City fan’s outrage at rail service as only one carriage on match day

Great Yarmouth train station. March 2015. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2015

A Norwich City fan has hit out at the borough’s train services, saying not enough is being done to help fans travel to Carrow Road on match days.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jason Delf, of Caister, travelled to the club’s Bank Holiday Monday match with Derby County aboard the 12.17 from Great Yarmouth and described his journey as “horrible”.

Mr Delf, 50, who went to the match with his two sons Joseph and Joshua, described how the service was completely packed and made up of just one carriage.

He said: “It was a horrible journey. From the moment the train left Great Yarmouth it was rammed, then even more people got on in Lingwood and Acle. It was so claustrophobic.

“We’re season ticket holders and we always go to the games by train because we enjoy travelling with other fans, but it does seem that we are fairly hard done by when it comes to the service we receive.

“Lots of people go to the football from around here, so I think Greater Anglia are missing out on a potential market.”

Steve Hewitt of the East Norfolk Transport Users Association says while he sympathises with the rail provider, more provisions should be made on match days.

He said: “While I realise there isn’t the rolling stock there once was it is not as if the match wasn’t announced months ago.

“Fixtures are released several months in advanced, so I think it is common sense to prepare for such occasions.

“In this case it was also a bank holiday, so a greater number of people would not have had to go to work, so it was obvious the services would be busy. It is crazy that such a busy service would only be made of one carriage.”

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we ran our scheduled service between Great Yarmouth on Monday with no cancellations. As it was a Bank Holiday, a revised Saturday service was in operation.

“We increase the number of carriages wherever possible to support football matches. On Monday January 2 the 12.17pm service was formed of one carriage.

“The busiest service of the day on the line, the 1.17pm Great Yarmouth to Norwich, which carries the most number of passengers, was increased to three carriages.

“No passengers were left stranded and we have not received any complaints about the level of service provided.

“We would encourage the customer to contact us directly so we can discuss his concerns.”