Mental health trust encourages nominations in staff awards

Antek Lejk, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT NSFT

The region’s mental health trust is asking patients, carers, and the public to help celebrate staff by inviting nominations for two special recognition awards.

Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) is encouraging people to nominate staff for a Public Choice award in its Putting People First Awards.

Nominations can be made in the adults and children’s, families and young people’s categories, and should explain why the person deserves recognition and the impact their work has had on the nominee.

Entries can be made online, by post or by filling in a leaflet which will soon be available in trust premises, and must be received by midday on Friday, October 19.

NSFT chief executive Antek Lejk said: “We are really pleased to be able to open up our awards to the public, people who have used our services and those close to them as we believe this is another way to gain feedback on what people really think about the care we offer.

“We’d also like other organisations and people who work with us or alongside our staff, such as the police, GPs or the voluntary sector, to tell us who they think deserves recognition. By sharing these stories of positive mental healthcare, we will help raise awareness and reduce the stigma around talking about mental health issues.

“We know that our staff are hardworking and committed to their patients and their families, which is why it is so important that they receive praise and recognition when they have done a good job.

“We also know that the praise that most counts is when it comes from those who have had their lives changed or improved, because a team or individual working for our trust took the time to do their job to the best of their ability.

“So please, take the time to share your positive stories about the care you’ve received from those very committed people in our trust. We will hold these examples of excellent care up to the rest of our organisation, encouraging and inspiring everyone to follow their lead while better shaping our services in the future.”

The awards celebration will take place on March 21 at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

During the evening the winners in all of the awards categories will be announced, including Team of the Year, Emerging Talent, Inspirational Leader and Unsung Hero.

For more information visit www.nsftawards.co.uk.